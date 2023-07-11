Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in a fashionable blue dress for the Ghana Women of the Year award organised by Glitz Headquarters

The award-winning actress wore a form-fitting dress and long, lustrous straight hairstyle for the red carpet event

Some Ghanaian and Nigerian actresses have commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning looks

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was among the exceptional women honoured at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year ceremony. The style icon looked magnificent in a blue velvet ensemble for the red-carpet event.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah Jackie Appiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah wore a blue long-sleeve outfit designed with blue faux fur that blends perfectly from the curvy hip to her ankle.

The award-winning screen goddess styled the v-shaped neckline dress with silver drop earrings that matched her fashionable expensive ring.

She looked splendid in flawless makeup by a Nigerian makeup artist based in Ghana, Nancy Blaq.

Jackie Appiah completed her look with a glittering beaded purse that matched her elegant high heels.

The fashion icon looked glamorous in a long frontal hairstyle similar to what Nana Ama McBrown wore on the Onua Showtime program.

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning look at the awards show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Selly Galley stated:

Just beautiful congratulations, Lady J., Deserving by all means ❤️

ameyaw112 stated:

Congrats

Chichi. Yakubu stated:

So deserving

Yvonne Okoro stated:

Beautiful. Congratulations

Calistaokoronkwo stated:

My lady Jay ❤️

Kalsoume stated:

Congratulations, my j lol❤️❤️

Sylvianduka stated:

Wow! I love this; stunning ❤️

joselyn_dumas stated:

Congratulations You looked stunning

roselyn_ngissah stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

gloriaosarfo stated:

Congratulations superstar

belindadzattah stated:

Congratulations beautiful Lady J❤️❤️❤️

Rikaotobyme stated:

So beautiful and well deserved award

omolewa_cosmetics stated:

Congratulations Jackie! You deserve this and more ❤️❤️

mampi queendiva stated:

Congratulations boo

Check out the photos below;

