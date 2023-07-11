Janelle Addo, the beautiful daughter of Azigiza Jnr, has impressed social media users with her exquisite birthday photos

The young fashionista wore a yellow tulle dress for her birthday photoshoot and a sequin dress for the lavish party

Some Ghanaian celebrities, including Stacy Amoateng and Anita Akuffo, have commented on the classy birthday photos

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Reverend Victor Kpapko Addo, famed Azigiza Jnr and his pretty wife Gertrude Edith Addo have posted photos of their daughter to mark her 16th birthday.

Reverend Victor Kpapko Addo, famed Azigiza Jnr and his family look adorable together in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @miz._nelle

Source: Instagram

The celebrity daughter of Former Ghanaian hiplife musician and disc jockey Azigiza Jnr turned a year older on July 9, 2023. Janelle wore a yellow halterneck ruffled tulle dress for her stunning birthday photoshoot.

The young style influencer looked elegant in a simple makeup look and frontal ponytail hairstyle as she rocked embellished strappy heels to complete her look.

Azigiza Jnr's daughter Janelle Addo slays in a long-sleeve sequin dress for her birthday party

The gorgeous birthday celebrant Janelle Addo wore a round-neck sequin dress designed with fur and tassels for her birthday party.

Azigiza Jnr's wife, Madame Gertrude Edith Addo, has commented on her beautiful daughter's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Miz Karley stated:

Thank you all for celebrating my Twinnie. You made her truly feel like the Princess she is

royal_baci stated:

Mummy’s twin HBD, my darling sweetie ❤️❤️

Stacy Amoatenggh stated:

Oh my God. Sis, bring my daughter back on. You’ve stolen her for too long❤️❤️❤️ Blessed birthday to my angel ❤️❤️

jomens25 stated:

Happy birthday to your twin; we pray your day is blessed and filled with God’s love, goodness and blessings. Continue to grow in God’s grace, favour and wisdom; we love you. ❤️

ann_ita1 stated:

I thought it was you. Wow, happy birthday, beautiful

phenomenal_woman_101 stated:

Until I read the caption, I thought it was you, woooowwww. Happy sweet sixteen, Sweety

beautiful_thelma stated:

Twinning Game is so strong. Happy birthday baby girl. You shall do exploits in Jesus’ name ❤️ Grace is sufficient for you all the days of your life ❤️

exquisite_mimi stated:

Happy birthday to sweet Sweetie ❤️❤️❤️

estwallace1 stated:

Blessed Birthday princess❤️

MzBel Shares First Video Of Her Newborn Baby Slaying In Luxurious Outfits And Matching Shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian songstress Mzbel who unveiled the face of her newborn baby daughter in a beautiful video.

With her keen sense of style, the adorable celebrity child is already following in her mother's footsteps. Social media users have reacted to the lovely post on Facebook.

5 Times Stacy Amoateng's Pretty Daughter Dazzled In Elegant Designer Gowns

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2022 Miss Teen Tourism World Calista Amoateng, famous among celebrity kids for her extraordinary talent and stylish taste.

The beauty queen has modelled for award-winning Ghanaian designers rocking elegant dresses at various events.

The 16-year-old tourist ambassador uses her platform to motivate, inspire and educate her fans on trendy fashion tips with her looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh