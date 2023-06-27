Fashion and entertainment go hand and hand and these female celebrities are always on point with their looks

Nana Ama McBrown and MzGee who host live programs every weekend, never repeat their looks on the show

These talented and gorgeous women are among the go-to celebrities for trendy ready-to-wear style inspiration

Some Ghanaian female celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Deloris Frimpong Manso, are setting new standards with their exceptional presenting skills and unique fashion sense.

Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee and Delay slay in short hairstyles. Photo credits: @iamamamcbrown, @iammzgee @delayghana

Source: Instagram

These female boss ladies and top ambassadors never disappoint with their effortlessly chic looks which their millions of followers can easily replicate on all social media platforms.

YEN.com.gh shares a list of seven fashionable female presenters in Ghana.

MzGee slays in a white dress

Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, rocked a white thigh-high dress to host the United Showbiz on UTV.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The outspoken media personality wore a coloured blunt-cut hairstyle and smooth makeup in this video.

Nana Ama McBrown looks classy in a cape dress

45-year-old Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown Mensah flaunted her hourglass figure in a form-fitting cape dress.

Mrs Mensah looked gorgeous in a long ponytail hairstyle while dancing to Gyakie's Something song in a TikTok video.

Deloris Frimpong Manso dresses down stylishly in a purple dress

The host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, turned heads in off-shoulder floor-length clothing and white pointed shoes.

The talented media personality accessorised her look with pieces of gold jewellery as she posed like a professional model in this photo.

Anita Akuffo rocks a brocade flare dress

The beautiful host of the Date Rush reality show, Anita Akuffo, always trends with her decent looks and ponytail hairstyles.

For this photoshoot, she dazzled in a two-piece corseted dress and shiny pointed stiletto.

Berla Mundi looks regal in kente dress

The host of the Day show, Berla Mundi, won over social media users with this three-quarter sleeved kente dress and a frontal bohemian curls hairstyle.

Natalie Fort looks splendid in a maxi dress

The host of the Natalie Fort show opted for a colourful floor-sweeping dress to relax at the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi. The eloquent presenter Natalie Fort wore her signature hairstyle, mild makeup and a pearly necklace to complete her look.

Naa Ashorkor looks ethereal in a brocade dress

The award-winning Ghanaian actress and television presenter co-hosted the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) in different dresses including this lace dress designed by Pistis GH.

Naa Ashorkor, the host of Just Us, slayed in a flawless makeup look and beautiful earrings to match her look.

20 Stunning Looks By 20 Ghanaian Style Icons That Instagram Influencers Can Repeat In 2023

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the hottest trends, Instagram fashion hacks and new designers to discover in 2023.

YEN.com.gh has listed the best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities who inspired their fans with their looks throughout the year.

These stylish actors and public personalities have all rocked the year's greatest on-and off-duty looks.

Hajia Bintu, Saahene Osei, Efia Odo And Other Style Influencers Hang Out With Nigerian Star Eni Adeoluwa

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous Ghanaian young stars including the son of Dr Osei Kwame, TikTok stars Hajia Bintu and Wesley Kesse, who stepped out in style to hang out with top Nigerian star Eni Adeoluwa.

The influencers wowed social media viewers with their appearance at a star-studded event.

Efia Odo, a socialite and musician from Ghana, looked incredible in a pink outfit that displayed one of her exquisite tattoos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh