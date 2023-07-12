Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Ghana Women of The Year awards

The style icon flaunted her cleavage in a stylish green dress while rocking an expensive designer shoes on the red carpet

Ghanaian celebrities Jackie Appiah and Deloris Frimpong Manso were honoured at the event

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari looked sassy in a green ensemble at the weekend's 2023 Ghana Women Of The Year awards.

The 40-year-old has become the talk of the town as she rocked a cleavage-baring dress to the red-carpet event.

Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Delay and KKD look classy on the red carpet. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Nadia Buari looked splendid in the ruched dress designed with a hoodie as she stepped on stage to present an award to her friend Jackie Appiah. She was honoured for her role in promoting the movie and creative industry.

The celebrity mother wore an elegant hairstyle that matched her MACH & MACH Double Bow embellished satin pumps for the awards ceremony.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's green ruched outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

qwabena_timmy_ stated:

Ghana Beyonce❤️

pounds0101 stated:

When will you age…I Dey primary school when I Dey watch your movies oh!… I do Dey plan to find who I marry like this when will you age?

Kwinneyl stated:

❤️ You look gorgeous, superstar.

pro_fe_ssor99 stated:

Your prettiness is getting out of hand

maggie_junegirl stated:

Whoosh see, OK, babe

richmondasamoah4667 stated:

Stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️

khalipsooo_ stated:

OMO! See beautiful abeg. I love you

daisy_tainton stated:

So unreal♥️

mesi1740 stated:

The power of makeup!

afua_benyinwa_sey stated:

Have you seen a goddess before?

stevepony1991 stated:

Ahuof3 Nadia ✌✌

obed_officail stated:

God, Nadia is so beautiful ... Like it's crazy ooo ❤️

Jackie Appiah slays in a blue velvet dress

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was awarded Excellence in Creative Arts at the prestigious event. She looked exquisite in a blue long-sleeve dress and long hairstyle to receive her award.

Deloris Frimpong Manso rocks a cleavage-baring dress

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay, looked ravishing in a red sleeveless dress to receive her award at the event.

