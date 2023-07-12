Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has finally confirmed that she has enhanced her body in an Instagram post

The businesswoman blasted her followers for their hypocrisy and calling her names under her post

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena and Fella Makafui have commented on Salma Mumin's post

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has addressed fans who always complain about her body enhancement under her post.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin flaunts her new shape in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @salmamumin

The fashion entrepreneur revealed that she wants to feel good in her body and can do lipo suction anytime to please herself.

In 2021, YEN.com.gh wrote an article about Moesha Boduong, who exposed Salma Mumin for travelling to Turkey to enhance her body. Salma hit back at Moesha and said she was content with her body shape as she got it because not everyone wants to be deformed like Moesha.

The style icon looked gorgeous in a black dress and Yves Saint Laurent high heels in a viral video with this caption;

BEAUTIFUL BODY YALL SAW THEN. THAT MAKES YOU ALL “HYPOCRITES. SHAME!!!

I SAW THAT BODY AND STILL WENT FOR THIS MEANING I LOVE THIS. IF I WAKE TOMORROW AND DONT LIKE THIS ONE I WILL CHANGE IT AND THERE IS NOTHING NONE OF YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT! LEAVE ME ALONE WAI. THE ONE PRESSING IT IS NOT COMPLAINING NEITHER AM I COMPLAINING.

IM ADDRESSING IT BECAUSE I HAVE GROWN OUT OF WORRYING ABOUT YOUR COMMENTS ABOUT MY DERRIERE. NOTHING YALL SAY GETS TO ME.

CHALLEY IF YOU DONT LIKE IT AND CANT KEEP MUTE GO HANG A TRANSFORMER OR JUMP INTO THE SEA.

THIS IS NOT AN EXPLANATION BECAUSE I DON'T OWE IT TO ANY OF YOU. THIS IS ME SETTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT AND PUTTING YALL IN YOUR PLACES.

LOOKS LIKE SILENCE IS NOT GOLDEN ANYMORE.

YES!! I DENIED IT IN THE BEGINNING BUT I’M NOT GOD TO NOT CHANGE MY MIND ON MY DECISIONS.

SO YESSSS!!! I HAVE ENHANCED MY BODY, GO INTO THE WORLD AND SPREAD THE NEWS.

I AM NOT ANY OF YOU’S CHILD.

FOR NOW PLEASE GO SHOP THE “EVE DRESS” from @lurebysalma

NOW GO ARGUE WITH YOUR PHONES. #MOFOS

Watch the video below;

