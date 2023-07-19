Naana Donkor Arthur, a hard-working woman living in the United States of America, has lashed out at her fashion designer for spoiling her expensive fabric

The social media influencer disclosed that she paid a higher pay for shipping her fabric from Sweden

Some social media users have commented on the trending Instagram video posted by the mother-of-twins

Ghanaian lady living in the US, Naana Donkor Arthur, has lamented in a video that a fashion designer in Massachusetts burnt her lace and failed to use the right measure to sew her a two-piece outfit.

Kuami Eugene, Naana Donkor Arthur and Majid Michel rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @naanadonkorarthur

In the video, the award-winning social media influencer revealed that she ordered a customised fabric from Sweden, and the designer used an inferior lace after burning her material.

The mother-of-twin daughters added that she paid a higher pay for their ordering a stylish outfit that didn't fit her.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

davemario1999 stated:

Pimpinees kaba paaa oooo Deaconess praise the Lord, oh

mawuena_darln stated:

This will be world war 3. I can’t wait for that

pkays_edibles stated:

Kofi Kinaata, please, we need backing

Desmaybruce stated:

Nana, please, I think it is a new style in Master Jesus

ghanawoman22 stated:

Did you pay for the container fee?

mirasa_flora stated:

Deaconess is in trouble, la

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Aye, bloody

Adobeaowusuafriyie stated:

I can't stop laughing abooozigi outfit ankasa. Boye3

humbleenam8 stated:

Waiting for the war

abc_stylishfashion stated:

Naana, please, don't worry; I can sew a better one for you, paaaa. Sorry for that

Adobeaowusuafriyie stated:

@davemario1999 omg!! Wo ny3. Pimpineee no ama me asre asu.

