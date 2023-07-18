Ghanaian actress Efia Odo known in private life as Andrea Owusu, is a year older today, July 18, 2023

The ever-gorgeous actress and musician looked sassy in an all-white outfit and coloured outfit for her birthday shoot

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's breathtaking birthday video

Ghanaian socialite and model Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has shared a video of herself rocking a white outfit to celebrate her birthday.

The Apple and Banana star reminded fashionistas of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe with her daring look.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

The Freak hitmaker wore a white cleavage-baring dress styled with expensive pearly jewellery for the video shoot.

The gorgeous actress wore a coloured frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup while twirling in the flirtatious video to show off her beautiful tattoos.

Efia Odo wore white gloves as she flaunted her white Jacquemus bag that matched her strappy heels.

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Prettyamet stated:

My English madam, may you live long, my dear; good health should be your portion, my love; once again, happy birthday. Efya, please, invite me out one day the way I like your matter.

ann_vashty stated:

Effortless Elegance ❤️ Happy birthday, queen @efia_odo

endtime_bishop_official stated:

Happiest of birthdays to the world's finest @efia_odo⭐️continue to soar higher

charlie_dior stated:

Muva !!! Happy birthday, odo! I appreciate you and the love! Shine bright all the best ❤️

maame_aba_afedzewa stated:

It's giving what it's supposed to provide, hun. Blissful birthday beautiful ❤️

fidi_bby stated:

Oh, my eye Queen of England is giving

Watch the video below;

Watch the video as Efia Odo shows off her dance moves

The gorgeous style influencer Efia Odo wore an all-black outfit while performing with her choreographers in the beautiful video.

