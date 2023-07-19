A TikTok star Sonita caused a stir online after a video of her flaunting her heavy chest emerged online

In the video, she danced with joy to Gambo's trending new song, Cut Soap, which features Goya Menor

People took to the comment section to drool over her looks and compliment her dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A TikTok star known as Sonita caused a frenzy on social media when a video of her dancing and shaking her heavy bosoms popped up.

Pamela Watara (middle) and Sonita (left and right) in photos. Image Credit: @sonic_active @pamela.watara

Source: TikTok

TikTok star Sonita challenges Pamela Watara

In the video, Sonita was dancing to Ghanaian musician Gambo's newly released song Cut Soap, a song which features Nigerian singer Goya Menor.

Just like the famous internet sensation with similar chest, Pamela Watara, the stunning TikToker also had short hair but hers was dyed.

Gamo reacts to Sonita's TikTok video

Reacting to the video, Gambo stated that he was happy that many more people were vibing with the song.

He also added that he loved the video and hailed her with the two hands raised in the air emoji.

"Love this y’all keep using my sound ," Gambo wrote under Sonita's TikTok video.

Below is Sonita's video reposted onto Zionfelix's

Ghanaians react to the video of Sonita shaking her bosoms seriously

Social media users talked about the video shaking their faith in God as they noted that Sonita shaking her bosoms was too much for them.

Others also mentioned Zionfelix's baby mama Mina Lawani in the comments to notify her of what he posted on Instagram.

dainy_hatman said:

In your dreams, this lady is carrying your third child, adwaman zion

akpmosaic stated:

Warris all this. Every time I come to the Instagram highway Zion or others would be showing me bosoms and nyash. This Holy Spirit journey go hard oo.

mckirkdejk remarked:

Full spec Ampa.. nufuo mu gigabyte!!!

_mr_moore.x remarked:

Eii this thing will kill you

benabnory said:

Mina is coming ooo

kpenny_ remarked:

Bosoms alone be full spec ?

yhung_reign stated:

Full burden

ama_adepa_april said:

@trillagh_ Wei de3 Wo lye paa ooo

Hajia Bintu flaunts curves in tight brown mini dress

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu got many people gushing over her beauty in photos.

She slayed in a tight brown dress accentuating her curves and voluminous backside.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh