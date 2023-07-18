US-based Ghanaian social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur in a video, was pissed after getting "disrespected" by a Ghanaian security man in the US

According to Naana, after she got to the parking lot of a hotel she had booked, the security guy told her he didn't think she was staying in the hotel based on the car she drove

Naana was angry and felt discriminated against and made a video complaining about her experience at the hotel

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur expressed her deep frustration and anger after experiencing what she perceived as disrespectful treatment from a Ghanaian security guard in the United States.

Naana Donkor Arthur and security guard Photo Source: NDA(TikTok), AndreyPopov (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Naana used her platform to bring attention to the incident and shed light on issues of discrimination.

According to Naana, the incident occurred when she arrived at a hotel where she had made reservations. Upon reaching the parking lot, the security guard approached her and cast doubt on her legitimacy as a guest based solely on the car she was driving. Naana felt deeply offended and believed she was being unfairly judged and discriminated against due to her appearance and the vehicle she arrived in.

Naana took to social media to vent her frustration and share her experience with her followers. In the video, she passionately expressed her disappointment in the security guard's behaviour and emphasized the need for greater understanding and respect among individuals from the same cultural background.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Naana's video quickly gained traction, drawing attention from her followers and garnering support from both the Ghanaian and international community. Many Ghanaians expressed disappointment in the way some Ghanaians treated their fellow Ghanaians abroad and consoled NDA.

Ghanaians sympathise with NDA

user954315546800 said:

Soo sorry mom don’t mind him take heart ❤️kk

user4615409892855 commented:

hmmmm nana sorry don't worry urself about such a person

@preciousbaby wrote:

my sister hmmm don't mind him it's ok pls pls

maameakyaa said:

and he can't even talk to a white who is just a student

Eunice commented:

Ghanaians we take our character every where

NDA pleads with Despite to buy her a car

In another story, Naana Donkor Arthur made a video pleading with popular millionaire Osei Kwame Despite to buy her a vehicle.

Naana visited a Honda car dealership and tried to purchase a Honda, but it was too costly for her as it was priced at $57k, which is over GH¢600k.

The adorable lady said her car had sadly broken down six months ago and needed a new one badly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh