Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole the spotlight at Adjetey Anang's book launch her designer pantsuit ensemble

The 39-year-old looked radiant in flawless makeup, glamorous hairstyle and beautiful pieces of jewellery

Some Ghanaian celebrities, including Ameyaw Debrah have commented on Jackie Appiah's look

Over the years, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has graced local and international screens with her beauty, smartness and elegant looks.

The multiple award-winning actress and philanthropist has never repeated her looks nor suffered any wardrobe malfunction.

Jackie Appiah is one of the top style icons who hires different stylists to create the perfect look for any event. At Adjetey Anang's book launch, the mother-of-one wowed her ten million followers with her fashion pantsuit.

She dazzled in a coloured curly hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed for the photoshoot.

The General Manager for GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has commented on Jackie Appiah's stylish pantsuit

thenanaaba stated:

We should start prosecuting ladies who look this beautiful

Calistaokoronkwo stated:

Oh, my dearest Jackie

gal_of_testimonies_ stated:

Love you so much

Ella Nyamekye stated:

You're always on point

bukoladorcas52 stated:

Beautiful

gigi_jarteh stated:

Jackie D beautiful Appiah❤️❤️

omanterson0247 stated:

Always beautiful and intelligent ❤️

Kpillest stated:

You look so great, Jackie!!!!

melaninnnn____stated:

Nubian Queen so beautiful, miss Jackie❤️

pd_360photobooth_ghana stated:

Looking good as always

Rose. Armah stated:

Stylish lady; Jackie is the most beautiful ❤️

Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Cheddar And Other Stars Slay At Adjetey Anang's Book Launch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adjetey Anang, a Ghanaian actor who launched his memoir about his upbringing and success stories in July 2023.

Stylish female celebs Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, and others were photographed in gorgeous outfits and hairstyles.

Harold Amenyah, Cheddar, Fiifi Coleman, and other top male fashion looked dapper in their stylish outfits.

Nadia Buari Goes Braless As She Rocks Green Ruched Hoodie Dress To Present An Award To Jackie Appiah

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, one of the best-dressed stars at the Ghana Women Awards.

The fashion icon wore a chic green dress and high-end designer shoes to present an award to her colleague Jackie Appiah.

Ghanaian superstars Jackie Appiah and Deloris Frimpong Manso were awarded at the prestigious event.

