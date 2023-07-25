Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin nearly broke down the internet with her attention-seeking dress at Barbie The movie premiere

The beauty goddess and boss-lady represented Ghana at the red carpet event in Nigeria with her glamorous look

Top style influencers and social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's captivating look

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin proved she is a style icon at the Lagos premiere of Barbie The Movie by recreating Le Papillion Barbie Doll by Bob Mackie's 1999 limited edition costume.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looks gorgeous in a butterfly dress. Photo credits: @zionfelix @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin's gorgeous dress was designed by Nigerian creative director Weiz Dhurm Franklyn for the star-studded program. She accessorised her look with a pearly necklace by Ghana's Selinabeb, adding a touch of luxury and class.

The screen goddess looked magnificent on the red carpet, strutting in pink strappy high heels and a matching designer bag.

Watch the video of Salma Mumin modelling in her beautiful outfit

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has commented on Salma Mumin's butterfly dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Okyeamekwame stated:

This designer will surely go to heaven, but the body that makes the dress beautiful will enjoy in paradise

_graa.cee_ stated:

Fashion mu Angel Gabriel Eeeii Salma beku nnipa

wealthy_kojo_adasyd stated:

She dropped from a range rover tho

her._boyfrend stated:

Wei nyinaa 3kas3n

qwesi_dobble stated:

Women Ankasa

simply_phina_ stated:

Beauty is pain

abynah_obolo stated:

Angel Gabriella wei

msnancy_sc stated:

I am taking notes on how to be a celebrity....not easy

Sellygalley stated:

Dayumn, An ICONIC look! ❤️

jayjay_virgen stated:

So what sense does it make if I’m suffering wearing that? Ei, it’s nice, moom, but the stress in wearing this, No Tnk u lol

el_sie0 stated:

Don’t mind all those who do not know what artistry is. Your fit was nice and fire ❤️❤️

Watch the video as Salma Mumin struggles to get down from her car

Check out photos of Salma Mumin's black and pink dress

