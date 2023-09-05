Berla Mundi And Naa Ashorkor Have Gone Viral With Their Classy Looks And Flawless Makeup On TV3 New Day Show
- TV3 morning show hosts Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor have impressed social media users with their stunning sartorial choices
- The former GHOne presenters are among the fashionable female presenters in Ghana now with a high fashion sense
- Ghanaian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown has commented on the beautiful photo trending on social media
Ghanaian media personalities Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor have much in common, from working at GHone TV to hosting the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The beautiful, smart, intelligent ladies from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana have taken over the morning show with their remarkable fashion sense.
The TV3 New Day hosts Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor looked fabulous in elegant corporate outfits for this photoshoot.
Berla Mundi wore a three-quarter-sleeved wrap dress and ponytail hairstyle. In a trending video, she modelling brown stilettos while showing off her plush Mercedes Benz car.
Naa Ashorkor looks exquisite in a pink pantsuit and bob hairstyle
The talented TV personality and fitness enthusiast Naa Ashorkor looked impeccable in a pink suit. In the beautiful video, the celebrity mother wore a blunt-cut bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.
Naa Ashorkor and Berla Mundi slay in flawless makeup
Naa Ashorkor and Berla Mundi looked stunning in smooth makeup that complimented their looks as they discussed Ghana's economy on the morning show.
Nana Ama McBrown has commented on Naa Ashorkor's stunning look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Iamamamcbrown stated:
Laugher from within ❤️ ❤️ #Brimm
Berlamundi stated:
Yes, proud Teshie girls ❤️❤️
Chichi. Yakubu stated:
Fine fine ladies chai ny3 he ef3 f3o
Brenlutte stated:
Noko beautiful
Dzi. fa_ stated:
It's giving Akweley k3 Akorkor vibes
Naadadjei stated:
Who run the world?…. Ga girls!!!
Adwoa. Noella stated:
This is nice!
p.r.i.s.c.y stated:
Ga girls rock!
Prillaarmah stated:
Beautiful Ga women inside out all around
Tinastube stated:
You two are glowing
Amorkorgh stated:
Ga girls rock❤️
_ahwenepaprotocols stated:
Making Us Proud as always!! ❤️
Iamayeley stated:
My Two Favorites in one shot/ 2 slides
Ghanaian Actress Naa Ashorkor Looks Regal In Corseted Brocade And Pink Floral Dresses
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor, one of the best-dressed women at the 2023 VGMA awards.
The media celebrity co-hosted the event in two outfits designed by the talented Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana.
Some social media users commented on Naa Ashorkor's beautiful appearance at the star-studded event.
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who grabbed the attention of the exquisite Hanbok attire worn by the TV3 anchor.
In a vibrant traditional dress and coordinating purse, Miss Malaika looked heavenly. Many Ghanaian stars, including Gloria Sarfo, James Gardiner, and Kwabena Kwabena, have complimented her appearance.
Source: YEN.com.gh