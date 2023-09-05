TV3 morning show hosts Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor have impressed social media users with their stunning sartorial choices

The former GHOne presenters are among the fashionable female presenters in Ghana now with a high fashion sense

Ghanaian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown has commented on the beautiful photo trending on social media

Ghanaian media personalities Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor have much in common, from working at GHone TV to hosting the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor slay in elegant dresses on the TV3 New Day show. Photo credit: @tv3

The beautiful, smart, intelligent ladies from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana have taken over the morning show with their remarkable fashion sense.

The TV3 New Day hosts Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor looked fabulous in elegant corporate outfits for this photoshoot.

Berla Mundi wore a three-quarter-sleeved wrap dress and ponytail hairstyle. In a trending video, she modelling brown stilettos while showing off her plush Mercedes Benz car.

Naa Ashorkor looks exquisite in a pink pantsuit and bob hairstyle

The talented TV personality and fitness enthusiast Naa Ashorkor looked impeccable in a pink suit. In the beautiful video, the celebrity mother wore a blunt-cut bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Naa Ashorkor and Berla Mundi slay in flawless makeup

Naa Ashorkor and Berla Mundi looked stunning in smooth makeup that complimented their looks as they discussed Ghana's economy on the morning show.

Nana Ama McBrown has commented on Naa Ashorkor's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Iamamamcbrown stated:

Laugher from within ❤️ ❤️ #Brimm

Berlamundi stated:

Yes, proud Teshie girls ❤️❤️

Chichi. Yakubu stated:

Fine fine ladies chai ny3 he ef3 f3o

Brenlutte stated:

Noko beautiful

Dzi. fa_ stated:

It's giving Akweley k3 Akorkor vibes

Naadadjei stated:

Who run the world?…. Ga girls!!!

Adwoa. Noella stated:

This is nice!

p.r.i.s.c.y stated:

Ga girls rock!

Prillaarmah stated:

Beautiful Ga women inside out all around

Tinastube stated:

You two are glowing

Amorkorgh stated:

Ga girls rock❤️

_ahwenepaprotocols stated:

Making Us Proud as always!! ❤️

Iamayeley stated:

My Two Favorites in one shot/ 2 slides

