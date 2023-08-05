The handsome brother of Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton has gone viral on all social media platforms with his wedding

The wealthy family and their distinguished wedding guests are slaying in magnificent kente dresses for the traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding videos of the gorgeous celebrity bride

Diana Hamilton's family has set a new record with the luxurious wedding of her younger brother in Accra, Ghana. The beautiful family has gone viral with their glittering corseted kente dresses, flawless makeup and expensive frontal hairstyles.

Diana Hamilton and her sisters slay in elegant kente outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Meet the beautiful bride Mabel and the wealthy groom Martinson Antwi

Ghanaian couple Martinson and Mabel looked stunning in classy outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The bride dazzled in a spaghetti strap lace dress and a coloured hairstyle while the young CEO donned a black suit and shiny black shoes.

Diana Hamilton and her sisters look ethereal in shiny kente dress

The award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her gorgeous sisters wore elegant corseted kente dresses for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Martinson and Mabel look regal in kente outfits

The melanin Ghanaian couple Martinson Antwi and Mabel shows royalty at their plush wedding ceremony with their wedding outfits.

Ghanaian bride Mabel and her pretty bridesmaids show off their dance moves

Ghanaian bride Mabel wore an exquisite green kente gown and charming hairstyle for her wedding ceremony.

The bridesmaids wore splendid kente dresses as they danced in the beautiful video.

Ghanaian designer Sima Brew steals the spotlight with the unique kente dress

Award-winning Sima Brew has become the talk of the town with her creatively designed kente dress for the wedding between Martinson and Mabel.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

misselegant12 stated:

Both families making huge statements

heras_dreadlocks stated:

The beauty of family and friends who support you is ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Smjamrock stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ What a beautiful Bride and Bridal party!!!

rossy_smocks stated:

Beautiful bride

Mrsopm stated:

The bride is so beautiful

mysis_tutu stated:

Adie3 na 3f3 sei. Soo beautiful

Tessyappiah stated:

Mabel looking

rossy_smocks stated:

This is beautiful

immanuel_migel stated:

I have watched this like 10 times already…… OMG, this is stunning and beautiful

nhyira_22 stated:

Wow..elegance!!..lovely outfits..

Sweetboyyyyyyjoe stated:

It's lovely and colourful

Source: YEN.com.gh