Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton and her gorgeous sisters living abroad are trending with their breathtaking kente dresses

The wealthy family have gone viral with their opulent lifestyle for their brother's traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding photos and videos shared on the family's official social media pages

Ghanaian businessman Martinson Antwi has gone viral with his luxurious wedding ceremony happening in Ghana.

The handsome brother of award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton and his stunning bride look adorable together in their wedding photos.

Diana Hamilton and her sisters rock stunning kente outfits for their brother's wedding in Ghana. Photo credit: @dianahamilton

Meet the beautiful young couple

The handsome brother of Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton looked dapper in a stylish suit and classy shoes for the pre-wedding photoshoot. The beautiful bride with curves looked stunning in a yellow lace dress and frontal hairstyle.

Martinson Antwi

The Antwi family rock elegant outfits for pre-engagement dinner

Diana Hamilton, her beautiful sisters and their families looked effortlessly in elegant outfits for a pre-engagement dinner at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The groom Martinson Antwi and his groomsmen greet the bride's family

The handsome groom and chief executive officer of Comfort Plus Caregivers, Martinson Antwi and his groomsmen looked regal in colourful kente ensembles for the traditional wedding.

Diana Hamilton and her sisters slay in beautiful kente dress

The award-winning musician Diana Hamilton and her gorgeous sisters looked ravishing in shiny custom-made corseted dresses, charming hairstyles and flawless makeup for their brother's traditional wedding.

See the plush decor for the luxurious wedding

Wedding guests at Diana Hamilton's brother's wedding wins over the internet with their looks

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's brother's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Agoziejane stated:

I tap into this awesome grace for my sisters n I... So beautiful

jossy_naa stated:

E resemblance alone, wow

Revabarita stated:

Beautiful mum with Amazing kids

esees_krafts stated:

She is a strong woman

The pharmacist stated:

Love love love this

Giftyglah stated:

Wow blessed family ❤️

dianaohemeng_ stated:

Wow, what a blessing !!! all your children are thriving by the grace of God ❤️❤️❤️❤️

princecharming_ach stated:

The resemblance

maame_adjoa_nyarko_baiden stated:

Please, where is Uncle Sammy @samuel_antwi_boasiako

nana_acheampomah stated:

I’m just admiring this .. and just grabbing the bags in my head .. @dianaantwihamilton

Diana Hamilton And Her 7 Gorgeous Sisters Rock Elegant Outfits While Posing With Their Beautiful Families

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Hamilton, a gospel performer from Ghana, who posted lovely family pictures and videos on social media.

The eight stunning sisters were captured in the fashionable family photos with stunning attire and cute hairdo.

Anita Sefa Boakye Stuns In Elegant Corseted Kente Dress As She Steals The Spotlight At Her Sister's Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Sefa Boakye, the gorgeous wife of Barima Osei Mensah and CEO of Adinkra Pie, who demonstrated her status as a top fashion star over the weekend.

The new celebrity mother looked stunning in pricey gowns at her younger sister's wedding in Kumasi.

The wedding of Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye, which had top musicians like Akwaboah, Diana Asamoah, and Piesie Esther as guests, is one of the most well-known celebrity weddings to go viral.

