Diana Hamilton And Her Sisters Slay In Exquisite Kente Dresses And Hairstyles For Their Brother's Wedding
- Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton and her gorgeous sisters living abroad are trending with their breathtaking kente dresses
- The wealthy family have gone viral with their opulent lifestyle for their brother's traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana
- Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding photos and videos shared on the family's official social media pages
Ghanaian businessman Martinson Antwi has gone viral with his luxurious wedding ceremony happening in Ghana.
The handsome brother of award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton and his stunning bride look adorable together in their wedding photos.
Meet the beautiful young couple
The handsome brother of Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton looked dapper in a stylish suit and classy shoes for the pre-wedding photoshoot. The beautiful bride with curves looked stunning in a yellow lace dress and frontal hairstyle.
Martinson Antwi
The Antwi family rock elegant outfits for pre-engagement dinner
Diana Hamilton, her beautiful sisters and their families looked effortlessly in elegant outfits for a pre-engagement dinner at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.
The groom Martinson Antwi and his groomsmen greet the bride's family
The handsome groom and chief executive officer of Comfort Plus Caregivers, Martinson Antwi and his groomsmen looked regal in colourful kente ensembles for the traditional wedding.
Diana Hamilton and her sisters slay in beautiful kente dress
The award-winning musician Diana Hamilton and her gorgeous sisters looked ravishing in shiny custom-made corseted dresses, charming hairstyles and flawless makeup for their brother's traditional wedding.
See the plush decor for the luxurious wedding
Wedding guests at Diana Hamilton's brother's wedding wins over the internet with their looks
Diana Hamilton and her 7 sisters living abroad go viral with they pose with their beautiful families
Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's brother's wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Agoziejane stated:
I tap into this awesome grace for my sisters n I... So beautiful
jossy_naa stated:
E resemblance alone, wow
Revabarita stated:
Beautiful mum with Amazing kids
esees_krafts stated:
She is a strong woman
The pharmacist stated:
Love love love this
Giftyglah stated:
Wow blessed family ❤️
dianaohemeng_ stated:
Wow, what a blessing !!! all your children are thriving by the grace of God ❤️❤️❤️❤️
princecharming_ach stated:
The resemblance
maame_adjoa_nyarko_baiden stated:
Please, where is Uncle Sammy @samuel_antwi_boasiako
nana_acheampomah stated:
I’m just admiring this .. and just grabbing the bags in my head .. @dianaantwihamilton
Diana Hamilton And Her 7 Gorgeous Sisters Rock Elegant Outfits While Posing With Their Beautiful Families
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Hamilton, a gospel performer from Ghana, who posted lovely family pictures and videos on social media.
Diana Hamilton and her 5 sisters sing and dance in heartwarming video, many in awe of striking resemblance
The eight stunning sisters were captured in the fashionable family photos with stunning attire and cute hairdo.
Anita Sefa Boakye Stuns In Elegant Corseted Kente Dress As She Steals The Spotlight At Her Sister's Wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Sefa Boakye, the gorgeous wife of Barima Osei Mensah and CEO of Adinkra Pie, who demonstrated her status as a top fashion star over the weekend.
The new celebrity mother looked stunning in pricey gowns at her younger sister's wedding in Kumasi.
The wedding of Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye, which had top musicians like Akwaboah, Diana Asamoah, and Piesie Esther as guests, is one of the most well-known celebrity weddings to go viral.
