Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton and her stunning wife, Chassidy Hilton, celebrated their five years of marriage by renewing their vows

The gorgeous fashionista dazzled in a white custom-made gown by a Ghanaian designer for her star-studded event

The handsome father of two looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo for the lavish wedding ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton and his gorgeous wife, Chassidy Hilton, renew their vows after five blissful years of marriage on July 11, 2023.

The mother of two opted for an iconic gown by Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana for her nuptial in the US.

Chassidy Hilton and Mike Hilton look stunning together. Photo credit: @lovechass

Source: Instagram

The enchanting bride looked ravishing in a built-in corseted deluxe ball gown with fully beaded crystals and 3D floral lace appliqué for her white wedding.

Chassidy Hilton looked elegant in a faultless frontal lace and flawless makeup in her stunning wedding photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the wedding video below:

The beautiful bride Chassidy Hilton commented on Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana's post, saying:

Absolutely loved my dress! Such a fun process ❤️

Other social media users also commented on how magnificent the gown looked:

kb. definition. style stated:

Absolutely Beautiful The consistency always blows me away!! It’s never a miss!!!

Iriejadebeauty stated:

Yes! It’s the look for me. Gorg

Chelseamartistryllc stated:

Absolutely stunning

kingkwekuananse_photography stated:

Breathtaking

Flourhousecakes stated:

She looked stunning!!!

Glambymaame stated:

You all did an amazing job!!!!!!

lush_fabrics stated:

The post I’ve been waiting for

adjoa_teddy stated:

She looks beautiful in the dress. It’s beautiful and shiny

mizz._.tee stated:

This is one of the most beautiful wedding gowns! Omg! She looks fabulous!

Obaaydufie stated:

The beading is magnificent

irene_nwachukwuu stated:

So so beautiful

Thequeenbosse stated:

Sis!!! Cause this dress has me drooling a little...

Check out the wedding photos below:

Mike Hilton's wife dazzles in a beautiful gown

The celebrity mother Chassidy Hilton's smooth makeup matched her skin tone in this wedding photo.

Mike Hilton's impressive performance during a game

Mike Hilton was cited by analyst Cameron Wolfe as one of the three most underrated cornerbacks in the NFL, highlighting his physicality and contribution to the Bengals' total turnaround effort.

American Actress Sherly Lee Ralph Stuns In Beaded Kente Gown By Ghanaian Designer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about American actress Sherly Lee Ralph, known for her work in the television series Motherland: Fort Salem, who attracted attention with her Kente dress at the 2023 NAACP Awards.

The 66-year-old wore a custom-made Kente gown designed by Pistis Ghana, one of Ghana's top female fashion designers.

Sherly Lee Ralph's Instagram posts have received comments from those interested in dress and the latest Kente trends.

American Actress Grace Duah Stuns In Corseted Kente Gown By Ghanaian Designer For Gossip Girl Premiere

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Grace Duah, a Ghanaian-American actress, who paid homage to her heritage by wearing a beaded Kente gown to the premiere of Gossip Girl season two.

The top fashion designer Pistis GH collaborated with the style influencer and her stylist to produce the beautiful Kente dress.

Grace Duah, a 24-year-old, is another young star making her country proud with her unique talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh