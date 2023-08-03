The winner of the 2004 Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye Donkor, has turned heads with her stylish black dress

The beauty entrepreneur flaunted her spotless skin in a black lace corseted dress for her date night

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and other social media users have commented on Menaye Donkor's impeccable look

The Country Director for Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye Donkor Muntari, posted her date night outfit on social media.

Sulley Muntari's wife, Menaye Donkor, glows in gorgeous hairstyles. Photo credit: @menayedonkor

Source: Instagram

The former beauty queen looked sassy in a black sleeveless dress flaunting her skin as she posed flirtatiously in the trending photo.

Menaye Donkor wore a long black centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some social media users have commented on Menaye Donkor Muntari's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Rochester stated:

Versace on the floor, the window and dk much more, lol

Adaezeyobo stated:

Queen

Teotabukashvili stated:

You left me speechless ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ what a beauty

Munashjeff stated:

Can your wife be so beautiful like this, or can you explain much love you ❤️❤️❤️

Kelvincentgh stated:

Hottie

Simonashnaider stated:

Stunning!

Azenabstella stated:

You are beautiful; l Know u have heard this a thousand times, but l will still say it❤️❤️❤️

Gloriaosarfo stated:

Queen❤

Stylecheckbydee stated:

Stunning

Terrytastiq stated:

Every picture she takes, she POSES a THREAT‼️

abenasaah5 stated:

What is there not love about you…❤️❤️❤️…you are BEAUTIFUL

Menaye Donkor looks ravishing in a white lace dress

Earlier, the beauty entrepreneur Menaye Donkor modelled at the beach, looking amazing in a see-through corseted dress, which was accentuated by her glamorous curly hairstyle and mild makeup.

Miss Universe Ghana 2004 Menaye Donkor Looks Ravishing In An Off-Shoulder Kente Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning wife of former Black Stars footballer Sulley Ali Muntari, who looked chic in a beaded Kente dress at a private wedding ceremony in April 2023.

With her corseted Kente design, Menaye Donkor-Muntari stood out among the other lovely bridesmaids. The former beauty queen enhanced her appearance with a lovely hairdo and a gold accessory.

Jackie Appiah, Menaye Donkor And 5 Other Ghanaian Celebs Rocking Corseted Kente Styles And Designer Shoes

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about some Ghanaian female celebrities, like Jackie Appiah, who consistently set new trends for their fans.

These amazing women chose locally made attire for numerous occasions, including wedding ceremonies.

With their sophisticated hairstyles and pricey designer shoes to enhance their ensembles, the A-listers did not disappoint.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh