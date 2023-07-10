African couple from Senegal and Rwanda, Feza and Moussah, are among the top couples to trend with their wedding in July 2023

The wealthy couple held their lavish destination wedding in Ada, Ghana, with their family and friends in attendance

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other social media users have commented on the trending videos

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

African couple Feza and Moussah have gone viral as they celebrate their 8th anniversary and dream white wedding at Ada in Ghana.

The beautiful couple has set new standards for couples planning their destination wedding in Ghana this year.

Feza and Moussah tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bride redefined corseted wedding ensembles with her unique twist and style that has become the talk of the town on social media.

Wealthy bride slays in a lace gown as she arrives on a yacht

The gorgeous bride Feza dazzled in a stunning lace gown, accentuating her hourglass figure. She wore a pixie-cut bridal and expensive hairstyle as she walked down the aisle.

Beautiful bride rocks GH¢17,000 René Caovilla spiral-design heeled sandals

The gorgeous bride wore expensive designer shoes for her luxurious wedding. She was spotted in René Caovilla high heels and a floor-sweeping bridal robe for the glamorous photoshoot before the white wedding.

The handsome groom sheds tears at the plush wedding

The good-looking groom, Moussah, couldn't hide his tears at the beautiful wedding ceremony. He looked dapper in a black and white suit styled with shiny black shoes.

Beautiful couple Feza and Moussah show off their dance moves

The young and wealthy couple Feza and Moussah looked perfect together as they danced to trending songs at their blissful nuptials.

Pretty bride flaunts her smooth skin in a thigh-high pink gown

The style influencer Feza looked magnificent in a pink structured dress and unique earrings for the reception party.

Check out videos of wedding guests at the event

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on the wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ameyaw112 stated:

Beautiful

fafa_li_roses stated:

Whatever she said in her prayers whiles waiting Amen

Salifabs stated:

At a glance, she looks like Tiwa Savage ❤️such a beautiful bride

naa_d_queen stated:

The pressure is getting worse

your_favorite_no9 stated:

Charley, people are getting married o❤️... That's soo beautiful

Yolangidis stated:

Eiiiii there are levels to this wedding thing oo

Maameiv stated:

Awwww, this is breathtaking

elikem_kuma stated:

Stunning . God bless their union.

ellen_ambek stated:

I tap into this blessing

bling_outlet stated:

So romantic

heras_dreadlocks stated:

Water symbolizes (Refreshing, flourishing, nourishing etc.) as the river gently allowed the bride to come peacefully to her groom; I know everything will be great in this beautiful marriage.

queen_odark stated:

I can’t stop staring

Cediwaa stated:

Oh wow

Ghanaian Bride Eugenia Looks Graceful In A Purple Corseted Kente Dress And Short Pixie Hairstyle With Fringe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning spouse of Ghanaian music jockey Terry Amoah who went viral for her short hairdo.

Eugenia, a Ghanaian bride, looked stunning at the traditional wedding with a corseted kente dress and a pixie cut.

The attractive groom and groomsmen looked smart in trendy kaftans and chic shoes for the celebrity wedding.

Pretty Sister Of Ghanaian Bride Steals The Spotlight With As She Snatches Her Waist In Shiny Kente Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote Sylvia Akua, a bride from Ghana, and her sister look stunning in kente dresses, demonstrating their unique fashion sense.

The stunning bride's sister has won over hearts online with her dance moves and distinctive corseted kente style.

Several individuals have voiced their opinions on social media about popular wedding videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh