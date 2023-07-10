Melanin Bride In Stylish Lace Gown And Short Hairstyle Arrives On A Yacht For Her Lavish White Wedding At Ada
- African couple from Senegal and Rwanda, Feza and Moussah, are among the top couples to trend with their wedding in July 2023
- The wealthy couple held their lavish destination wedding in Ada, Ghana, with their family and friends in attendance
- Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other social media users have commented on the trending videos
African couple Feza and Moussah have gone viral as they celebrate their 8th anniversary and dream white wedding at Ada in Ghana.
The beautiful couple has set new standards for couples planning their destination wedding in Ghana this year.
The gorgeous bride redefined corseted wedding ensembles with her unique twist and style that has become the talk of the town on social media.
Wealthy bride slays in a lace gown as she arrives on a yacht
The gorgeous bride Feza dazzled in a stunning lace gown, accentuating her hourglass figure. She wore a pixie-cut bridal and expensive hairstyle as she walked down the aisle.
Beautiful bride rocks GH¢17,000 René Caovilla spiral-design heeled sandals
The gorgeous bride wore expensive designer shoes for her luxurious wedding. She was spotted in René Caovilla high heels and a floor-sweeping bridal robe for the glamorous photoshoot before the white wedding.
The handsome groom sheds tears at the plush wedding
The good-looking groom, Moussah, couldn't hide his tears at the beautiful wedding ceremony. He looked dapper in a black and white suit styled with shiny black shoes.
Beautiful couple Feza and Moussah show off their dance moves
The young and wealthy couple Feza and Moussah looked perfect together as they danced to trending songs at their blissful nuptials.
Pretty bride flaunts her smooth skin in a thigh-high pink gown
The style influencer Feza looked magnificent in a pink structured dress and unique earrings for the reception party.
Check out videos of wedding guests at the event
Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on the wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ameyaw112 stated:
Beautiful
fafa_li_roses stated:
Whatever she said in her prayers whiles waiting Amen
Salifabs stated:
At a glance, she looks like Tiwa Savage ❤️such a beautiful bride
naa_d_queen stated:
The pressure is getting worse
your_favorite_no9 stated:
Charley, people are getting married o❤️... That's soo beautiful
Yolangidis stated:
Eiiiii there are levels to this wedding thing oo
Maameiv stated:
Awwww, this is breathtaking
elikem_kuma stated:
Stunning . God bless their union.
ellen_ambek stated:
I tap into this blessing
bling_outlet stated:
So romantic
heras_dreadlocks stated:
Water symbolizes (Refreshing, flourishing, nourishing etc.) as the river gently allowed the bride to come peacefully to her groom; I know everything will be great in this beautiful marriage.
queen_odark stated:
I can’t stop staring
Cediwaa stated:
Oh wow
