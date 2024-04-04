Ghanaian blogger based in the United Kingdom, Naa Djaba, is one of the beautiful women who went viral with their wedding in April 2024

The fashionista made a bold fashion statement with wedding ensembles and bridal makeup looks

Some social media users have commented on the bride's choice of hairstyle for her luxurious wedding

A Ghanaian bride based in the United Kingdom, Naa Djaba, has an infectious smile as videos of her plush wedding are shared on social media.

The fair-skinned bride has set a new fashion trend with her beautiful kente dress for her luxurious wedding ceremony in Ghana.

Ghanaian bride Naa looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.

She wore a one-hand kente gown with a stylish sleeve while slaying in a shoulder-level, lustrous, curly hairstyle.

Ghanaian bride Naa opted for a vibrant makeup look with pink eyeshadows and medium-length eyelashes for her bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Naa Djaba's mother sheds tears in an emotional video

The beautiful bride's mother couldn't stop shedding uncountable tears as the family gave her daughter's hand in marriage.

The fashionable celebrity mother wore a white puff sleeve two-piece outfit while the bride's father looked dashing in a kente outfit.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Naa Djaba's wedding videos

__stellatet stated:

Soo beautiful

billiongem1 stated:

Clean and beautiful work

caddeimaanugmail.com3 stated:

Beautiful..Congratulations!!!!

events_ushers_gh stated:

E for energy

mc_daasebr3 stated:

It's her dress for me

oui.387 stated:

I tap this blessing. God I need a Wife.

Nellatypes stated:

Is it just me but white folks don't look good in our traditional fabrics

allure_by_betsy stated:

Awwww beautiful

oneside_pixel stated:

Girl fine oooooo

Kenteafrik stated:

Beautiful

annette__osei stated:

Sooo Beautiful

Babesloov stated:

Congratulations, my daughter ❤️❤️❤️

