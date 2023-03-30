Serwaa Amihere, Ama Royal GMB And Others Look Stylish In Skintight Dresses At Abena GMB's Birthday Dinner
- Ghanaian celebrities including Serwaa Amihere, stepped out in fashionable outfits to celebrate Abena GMB's birthday in grand style
- Some well-known beauty queens, Nana Ama Royal and Esi, looked flamboyant in white outfits for the all-ladies private dinner
- Abena Kyei Boakye is one of the talented female morning show hosts in Ghana with a unique fashion sense
Ghanaian media personality and Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Abena Kyei Boakye, popularly known as Akua GMB, looked splendid in a black long-sleeve gown for her private birthday dinner.
The philanthropist celebrated her birthday on March 17, 2023, with jaw-dropping photos on social media.
2010 Ghanaian's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale
Ghanaian beauty queen and entrepreneur Nana Ama Royale looked stunning in an off-shoulder long-sleeve top and matching white pants. She slayed in a short hairstyle and a beautiful silver jewellery set.
2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi looks fabulous in a white jumpsuit
The beautiful melanin beauty queen Oheneba Akosua Safoah popularly called Esi, rocked a white long-sleeve jumpsuit with red floral designs. She looked glamorous in African braids styled with a colourful hairband.
Serwaa Amihere slays in a black dress
Award-winning media personality Serwaa Amihere looked radiant in a black dress and elegant hairstyle while smiling beautifully for the cameras.
Abena GMB celebrates her birthday with a shimmering black dress
The gorgeous television presenter looked breathtaking in a long-sleeve shimmering dress for her birthday photoshoot. Abena looked elegant in her short hairstyle and beautiful stud earrings. She wore Christian Louboutin Kate pumps that cost GH¢ 10,000, to complete her fantastic look.
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abena Kyei Boakye, a well-known broadcaster and former beauty queen who earned a degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
The morning show host received a master's degree in international relations and diplomacy while wearing a gorgeous golden gown and expensive high heels.
Abena Kyei Boakye has received several congratulatory messages as she marked another life achievement.
