Ghanaian celebrities including Serwaa Amihere, stepped out in fashionable outfits to celebrate Abena GMB's birthday in grand style

Some well-known beauty queens, Nana Ama Royal and Esi, looked flamboyant in white outfits for the all-ladies private dinner

Abena Kyei Boakye is one of the talented female morning show hosts in Ghana with a unique fashion sense

Ghanaian media personality and Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Abena Kyei Boakye, popularly known as Akua GMB, looked splendid in a black long-sleeve gown for her private birthday dinner.

The philanthropist celebrated her birthday on March 17, 2023, with jaw-dropping photos on social media.

2010 Ghanaian's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale

Ghanaian beauty queen and entrepreneur Nana Ama Royale looked stunning in an off-shoulder long-sleeve top and matching white pants. She slayed in a short hairstyle and a beautiful silver jewellery set.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi looks fabulous in a white jumpsuit

The beautiful melanin beauty queen Oheneba Akosua Safoah popularly called Esi, rocked a white long-sleeve jumpsuit with red floral designs. She looked glamorous in African braids styled with a colourful hairband.

Serwaa Amihere slays in a black dress

Award-winning media personality Serwaa Amihere looked radiant in a black dress and elegant hairstyle while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Abena GMB celebrates her birthday with a shimmering black dress

The gorgeous television presenter looked breathtaking in a long-sleeve shimmering dress for her birthday photoshoot. Abena looked elegant in her short hairstyle and beautiful stud earrings. She wore Christian Louboutin Kate pumps that cost GH¢ 10,000, to complete her fantastic look.

