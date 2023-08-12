Ghanaian actress Mama Kali says women shouldn't wait for their husbands when they travel abroad to seek green pastures

Sharing her personal experience, Mama Kali revealed that she divorced her husband and moved on with her life

She explained that some women get depression, their skin colour changes, their blood veins become visible, and they generally look sick while waiting for their spouses

Kumawood actress Mama Kali has cautioned Ghanaian women to live their best lives when their husbands travel abroad on the Delay Show.

Delay and Mama Kali rock stunning dresses. Photo credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress revealed that their second child was only one and a half years old when her husband travelled to the United Kingdom. The loving father returned to Ghana when their child was twenty years old.

Mama Kali disclosed that most of her friends and family advised her to have more children to avoid becoming a 'rocosopino'.

Watch the hilarious video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Delay on her Instagram page

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

dextutu2000 stated:

Rocosopino is the act of waiting for your spouse who may or might not return from overseas. (The meaning can only be found in the Kumawood encyclopedia) bam!

Tomasserl stated:

It serves her good because most women of today prefer borga, all they look for is money and not love

dilvin_baby stated:

Distance marriage is just nansix nothing about it makes sense

ohemaa_graclyn stated:

My grandma face similar challenges and too much of depression of not being able to give birth for her husband killed her …she told me to be everywhere my husband bring he doesn’t agree divorce and move on distance relationship ain’t a good thing

julysfinest_godsfavourite stated:

Me Nana, neither me nor any single soul in my descendants will be “rocosophino-lised” in Jesus name. Wei. You decide to move your leg p3, we’re not doing it again

kiaani_gh stated:

This woman and punch lines

Beautyhallgh stated:

Is like this time di33 your guests nu they came with full force o

Asemstorny stated:

Pls ooo the borga difference dey inside wai we beg paa those saying borga borga 3na distance relationship no dey make sense pls we beg you ... no use ur borga wey no get papers come compare anyone

Source: YEN.com.gh