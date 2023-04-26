Reverend Elvis Agyemang and his gorgeous wife, Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis, are very fashionable ministers of God

The founder of Alpha Hour and chief Alpharian has a distinctive fashion sense that suits his great personality

The couple and counsellors are among the famous religious leaders with an impressive fashion sense

The head pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries and founder of the Alpha Hour prayer group, Reverend Elvis Agyemang popularly called Pastor Elvis is one of the most stylish men of God in Ghana.

Pastor Elvis and his beautiful wife, Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis have been occasionally spotted in matching outfits for special events.

Alpha Hour's Pastor Elvis and Lady Mercy Agyemang looking splendid in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @rev_elvis_agyemang

Source: Instagram

Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his wife slay in blue outfits

The man of God, Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his gorgeous wife looked elegant in matching blue ensembles.

Reverend Elvis wore a round-neck long-sleeved shirt designed with white floral fabric. He wore blue perfect-fit trousers while Mrs Agyemang looked fantastic in a maxi dress and a colourful turban with a floral design.

Reverend Elvis Agyemang and his wife rock stylish outfits

Reverend Elvis Agyemang looked dapper in a green two-piece kaftan and an expensive designer watch to match his look. Mrs Agyemang turned heads in a lemon green three-quarter sleeve floor-sweeping dress.

She wore a simple coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup while smiling gracefully at the cameras.

Reverend Elvis Agyemang poses with his family

Reverend Elvis Agyemang and Lady Mercy Agyemang looked impeccable as they posed with other ministers of God. The adorable couple, Pastor and Lady Benchie, wore colourful African print ensembles for the photoshoot.

Reverend Elvis Agyemang and his wife look regal in white outfits

The perfect couple donned white costumes as they counselled the church members about love, marriage and relationship in February 2023.

Reverend Elvis Agyemang rocked a white agbada with pink embroidery while Lady Mercy Agyemang slayed in a two-piece lace dress styled with a pink fascinator.

Reverend Elvis Agyemang and his wife look adorable together

The woman of God, Lady Mercy Agyemang, shared this beautiful photo of herself and her husband on her Instagram page in 2022. The couple looked happy together as they stepped out in matching two-piece outfits.

