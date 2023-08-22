Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has debunked all pregnancy rumours with her new gorgeous look

The 39-year-old fashion mogul wore expensive designer top and fashionable pants and white Chanel sneakers

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's beautiful vacation photos trending on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been consistent with her elegant travel outfits that are trendy and provide the uttermost comfort.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah rocks an expensive hairstyle. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

The style icon looked sporty in a stylish Fendi top and black velvet wide-leg pants styled with white Chanel shoes for her chic airport photoshoot.

Jackie Appiah, famously known for her high taste in designer bags, flaunted her expensive Chanel Nylon bag and Fendi Rimowa suitcase.

Check out the photo below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jackie Appiah rocks a two-piece outfit and a Goyard Saigon handbag

Ghanaian fashion mogul Jackie Appiah looked fabulous in a blue long-sleeve shirt and matching pants styled with white Yezzy Crocs.

She looked gorgeous in a centre-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for her solo lunch date.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with Dolce and Gabbana earrings and an expensive wristwatch while posing with her Goyard Saigon handbag.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Kobirana stated:

Tena faako. Adwoa Fendi. Fa wo to kamakama no tena faako na wo ho y3 f3 dodo

calistaokoronkwo stated:

Jackie ‘luxury’

Belindadzattah stated:

Adowa papabi ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Matthewmensah stated:

Here we go again ..... Give Dem Jackie ....#MinisterOfEnjoyableAviation

Bismarkthejoke stated:

Adjoa pretty

chef_j.roro stated:

It's my eyes, or you've lost a little weight.. it sweet you a lot

Glen. Jonah stated:

Exclusive impeccable

kelvin_mireku stated:

The only boss lady in Ghana that someone is constantly comparing herself to ?

Jackie Appiah Bares Cleavage In Classy Pantsuit Styled With GH¢60,000 Lanvin Cat Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who turned heads with her stylish outfit of pantsuits at the book launch for Adjetey Anang.

With her gorgeous hair, impeccable makeup, and exquisite jewellery, the 39-year-old looked stunning.

Ameyaw Debrah and other Ghanaian celebrities have made remarks regarding Jackie Appiah's appearance.

Kafui Danku Looks Regal In A Gold Corseted Dress And Round Beaded Necklace For Her Birthday Shoot

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and award-winning filmmaker Kafui Danku who celebrated her birthday on August 16, 2023.

The style influencer donned three stunning gowns for her birthday picture shoot. Nana Ama McBrown, Beverly Afaglo, Victoria Lebene, and others have commented on Kafui Danku's gorgeous photos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh