Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew stole the spotlight at Diana Hamilton's sister-in-law's wedding with her corseted kente gown

The fashion designer made a bold fashion statement with her flamboyant wedding guest outfit at the star-studded event

The gorgeous bride Mabel looked regal in a green kente gown designed by Pistis GH for her traditional wedding

Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew was among the stylish female guests at Diana Hamilton's brother's luxurious wedding in August 2023.

Diana Hamilton's brother and his wife look elegant in stylish kente outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The style icon and wedding guests looked magnificent in an exquisite kente gown with elaborative details that has become the talk of the town.

Sima Brew flaunted her smooth skin in a sleeveless kente ensemble with an in-built corset and hand-beaded glittering stones bust.

The bridal wear designer masterfully used the same kente fabric to create tassels of distinctive length and side with beads overlay as a one-hand that joins from her back.

Sima Brew added a touch of feminine embellishment with the three pink hand-stitched beaded rose flowers to make her stand out.

Check out Sima Brew's photos below;

Serwaa Amihere's young sister has commented on Sima Brew's wedding guest outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

Mamiohmyhair stated:

You showed up and showed OUT!!!

Maameakuahfosuah stated:

So what will the bride wear? Eeiii “the pressure is getting wesser “‍♀️

reggies_makeovers stated:

You are not invited to my wedding. T for thanks . WHAT!!!!!!

Trulybeautifulkeekee stated:

I love seeing African weddings! All the dresses are soo beautiful!!! you are gorgeous! I bet the bride was STUNNING!

Eminentallure stated:

I’ve been obsessed! You killed this !!

acushla_xo stated:

Girl, you killed it so much. I’m wondering how the bride looked

Emiliagh. Melon stated:

You are the best

bb_safoah stated:

Guest are wearing this by what should the bride wear

Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew slays in a splendid kente gown

Watch the beautiful video as Sima Brew models majestically in a cleavage-baring kente gown.

Ghanaian couple Martinson and Mabel show off their dance moves

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton's only brother and her gorgeous wife look adorable together in this video from their traditional wedding.

The pretty bride looked impeccable in a gown designed by Pistis GH for her traditional wedding.

