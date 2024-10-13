20 most common prison tattoos to avoid inking on your body

Prison tattooing involves creating and displaying body art in a prison environment. In most countries, prisoners flaunt body art to convey code, gang membership or hidden meanings regarding criminal deeds. That is why it is crucial to research before getting that inking you saw in a movie or documentary. Discover some of the most common prison tattoos to avoid getting.

Cat face hand tattoo (L), Russian criminal style back tattoo (C) and dagger with hand thigh tattoo (R). Photo: @dr_schmanski, @ignorant_tattoos, @stroomloos (modified by author)

Many trendy tattoos are harmless and have positive meanings and symbolism. On the other hand, many tattoos may seem innocuous but have hidden meanings tied to gang activity or crime. Prison tattoos are some of the most common designs to avoid, as they could easily lead you into trouble.

Prison tattoos to avoid

Prison tattoos have become popular due to pop culture's glorification of rebellion against the authorities. But what should one know before getting such inking? And is the body art symbolic of something more profound?

If you're curious about the meanings behind these designs, checking a prison tattoo meanings list is essential for understanding the hidden messages they often carry.

1. The lock and key

The lock and key prison tattoo represents affiliation to the Black Guerilla Family, an African American gang. Photo: @blacklinestudio, @sinisterspud (modified by author)

The lock and key tattoo can symbolise the eternal love in the outside world, but it is a sign of affiliation to the Black Guerilla Family, an African-American gang. Many members of the BGF gang have a lock and key tattoo to show their loyalty and commitment to the lifestyle.

2. 1488

The number 1488 tattoo is popular with white supremacist inmates. Photo: @blackpearltattoohouma.anotherrealmtattoo

The number 1488 tattoo is popular with white supremacist inmates. Fourteen represents fourteen words from the quote by white separatist David Lane: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." 88 is shorthand for the 8th letter of the alphabet twice, HH, representing Heil Hitler.

3. Teardrop

The teardrop is a common prison tattoo representing a lengthy prison sentence. Photo: @tattoo_makeout

The teardrop is one of the most common prison face tattoos. Its meaning varies as it can represent a lengthy prison sentence or a person who has murdered others. If the wearer has a teardrop outline, it can symbolise an attempted murder or revenge for a murdered member.

4. Clock face without hands

A clock face with no hands tattoo represents serving a lengthy prison sentence. Photo: @unicornstabs

A clock face with no hands tattoo represents serving a lengthy prison sentence. Clock faces can take various forms, such as the face of a wall clock or a grandfather clock. However, not all clock tattoos are prison tattoos, only those without the clock hands.

5. MS 13

An MS-13 gang member shows his tattoos. Photo: @gilescampbellphoto

MS 13, sometimes seen just as MS or 13, symbolises the Mara Salvatrucha gang from El Salvador. Examples of the gang's body art include the laughing and crying clown faces or masks tattooed on the body. These unique tattoos represent the "laugh now, cry later," mantra associated with the gang lifestyle. MS 13 members get tattoos in visible areas such as the face, hands, or neck.

6. Aryan Brotherhood

The Aryan Brotherhood tattoos can also be called Alice Baker, the One-Two, or The Brand. Photo: @esquire

The Aryan Brotherhood tattoos can also be called Alice Baker, the One-Two, or The Brand. This brotherhood prison gang has a variety of tattoos, ranging from 'AB' to swastikas or SS bolts. Due to their ideologies of white supremacy, violence, and racism, the Aryan Brotherhood tattoos are designs you should avoid.

7. Five-point crown

The five-point crown symbolises affiliation to the Latin Kings gang in American prison. Photo: @famoustattooworks

If you are looking for prison tattoo ideas, the five-point crown is a design you want to avoid. In prison, it symbolises affiliation to the Latin Kings gangs from the USA. The Latin Kings are among the most significant Hispanic gangs based in Chicago, and their gang tattoo features the five-point crown with the acronym ALKN (Almighty Latin Kings Nation).

8. The cobweb

The cobweb tattoo symbolises criminals trapped behind bars like spiders trap prey in the web. Photo: @threeseastattoo (modified by author)

In most parts of the world, the cobweb tattoo signifies a lengthy prison term. The body art symbolises criminals trapped behind bars like spiders trap prey in the web. One of the most common placements of the cobweb tattoo's is around the elbow region.

9. Three-dot triangle pattern

The three-dot triangular pattern tattoo is code body art representing the phrase "mi vida loca" or "my crazy life." Photo: @pagroundnews (modified by author)

The three-dot triangular pattern is among the most common prison art tattoo designs to avoid. It is a code body art representing the phrase "mi vida loca" or "my crazy life" and is generally associated with the gang lifestyle. The most common placement of the three-dot tattoo is on the hands or around the eyes.

10. Nuestra Familia (NF) tattoo

The Norteño tattoo is prevalent in the Nuestra Familia, a Hispanic gang from Northern California. Photo: @gang_tattoos on Reddit (modified by author)

The Norteño tattoo is prevalent in the Nuestra Familia, a Hispanic gang from Northern California. The body art includes the words Norteño, Nuestra Familia, a sombrero symbol, the letters NF or the number 14 (symbolising the 14th letter of the alphabet).

11. Five dots tattoo

The five-dot tattoo represents time spent in prison. Photo: @tattooshenasi

The five-dot tattoo represents time spent in prison. The four dots on the outside represent four prison walls, and the fifth on the inside represents the prisoner. The most common placement point of the tattoo is on the hand between the thumb and forefinger.

12. La Eme

The La Eme gang tattoo inside a handprint. Photo: @SACRA Famiglia UNITA

The La Eme, or the M, is one of the most common Mexican prison tattoos. The initials "EME" represent the Mexican Mafia, and the "713" tattooed on the subject's skull represents the Houston area code. The number 13 stands for "M", the thirteenth letter of the alphabet, for "Mexican Mafia". The dots around the number "13" are familiar among members of the Mexican Mafia.

13. Playing cards

The tattoo of the playing cards is a popular body art in Russian prisons; each card suit has meaning. Photo: @brickhouse_tattoos, @iron_tiger_tattoo (modified by author)

The tattoo of the playing cards is a popular body art in Russian prisons; each card suit has meaning. The spade suit symbolises criminals, the diamond suit represents an informant, and the heart suit means someone is looking for a romantic partner. The last two suits, diamond and heart, are usually forcibly applied.

14. ACAB

The initials ACAB are familiar in most British prisons and are an acronym for "All Cops Are Bastards." Photo: @tetovaze.co

The initials ACAB are familiar in most British prisons and are an acronym for "All Cops Are Bastards." The most common placement area for this tattoo is on the knuckles. The ACAB body art symbolises one's willingness to serve prison time for one's crew or gang.

15. EWMN

The acronym EWMN is one of the oldest prison tattoos popularised by American actor Robert Mitchum in The Night of the Hunter in 1955. The letters represent "Evil, Wicked, Mean, Nasty" and have no known affiliation with any criminal gang.

16. Cross on the chest

The cross on the chest is a Russian prison tattoo symbolising the "prince of thieves" in crime. Photo: @luis_itzocan, @mattblanchardtattoos_ (modified by author)

The cross on the chest is one of the most common Russian prison chest tattoos. It symbolises the "prince of thieves" and is reportedly reserved for high-ranking members of various crime organisations.

17. Chains

Chains feature prominently in many prison tattoos, symbolising unity and integration. Photo: @kanetattooer, @thehorns (modified by author)

Chains feature prominently in many prison tattoos, especially in most black gangs. Though not affiliated with known gangs, the chain body art symbolises unity and integration. On the other hand, images of a broken chain can represent freedom or overcoming the odds.

18. Rose with thorns

The rose with thorns tattoo signifies serving many years in prison. Photo: @tim_tattooer, @breakthroughtattoo (modified by author)

The rose with thorns tattoo is typical in men's and women's prisons. In most countries, the flower tattoo signifies serving many years in prison, with some Russian and Asian gangs using them to signify serving at least eighteen years of imprisonment.

19. Knife through the neck

In Russian prisons, a knife through the neck tattoo means the wearer is a killer or is available for hire as an assassin. Photo: @tattooross

In Russian prisons, a knife through the neck tattoo means the wearer is a killer or is available for hire as an assassin. In most cases, it is a visual curriculum vitae of one's accomplishments and their availability as guns for hire.

20. Cat tattoos (Russia)

Cat tattoos in Russian prisons symbolise one's career as a thief or burglar. Photo: @mattlawrencetattooer, @tattoosbytammygee (modified by author)

Cat tattoos are among the most common Russian prison tattoos, symbolising one's career as a thief or burglar. This body art can also represent specific skills associated with the trade, such as pickpocketing, rage, agility, and cruelty.

What do the dots mean in prison tattoos?

The dots tattoo in prison is a sign that the wearer acknowledges their chaotic life and is a sign of someone's affiliation with gang activity.

Why do prisoners get so many tattoos?

Prisoners have many tattoos to establish identity or belonging to a group or gang. Among the most common reasons for prison tattoos is to signify membership, rank or affiliation.

What is the most popular tattoo in prison?

Per Prison Writers, the phrases "Death before dishonour" and "Only God can judge me" are some of the most common prison tattoos.

Prison tattoos are some of the most controversial body art. These designs usually have hidden meanings, and it's best to steer clear of them if you want to get some body art done. But how can you determine if the tattoo you intend to get is safe? The guide above has the most common ones you should avoid.

