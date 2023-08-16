Ghanaian actress and award-winning filmmaker, Kafui Danku is a year older today, August 16, 2023

The gorgeous style influencer and brand ambassador wore three breathtaking dresses for her birthday photoshoot

Nana Ama McBrown, Beverly Afaglo, Victoria Lebene and others have commented on Kafui Danku's photos

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku is among the female style influencers celebrating their birthdays in August.

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku looks stunning with or without makeup. Photo credit: @kafuidanku

The mother-of-two looked ethereal in a stunning corseted short-sleeve dress styled with a round beaded necklace.

Kafui Danku looked elegant in a long African braided hairstyle and flawless makeup for her birthday photoshoot.

Kafui Danku looks spectacular in a white dress

Award-winning filmmaker Kafui Danku flaunted her smooth skin in a white halterneck dress while rocking silver arm cuff and two bracelets to complete her look.

Kafui Danku looks impeccable in a sleeveless dress

The brand influencer Kafui Danku looked simple and classy in a floor-sweeping maxi dress and voluminous hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Some social media users have commented on Kafui Danku's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Victorialebenee stated:

Queen since day 1❤️

abrewamafia1 stated:

Shine already

Kobi Rana stated:

Bollywood Kakra. Miss Universe Kakra. Ebeyedwe

efokwasilumor stated:

Glorious Bday Kafui.. May you continue to sing His Praise. Cheers to all that's beautiful and peaceful.

rene_men_fabric stated:

Happy birthday beautiful sis❤️. Live long in good health and prosperity

Zuweira_abubakar stated:

Happy birthday, queen. May God bless you and increase you in everything you do ❤️

amyrah_sinare stated:

Happy, blessed birthday, my dearest sister . God bless you more.

charleins7 stated:

Happy birthday lovely K Dee! The day is yours, full of fun! Blessings, long life, good health and an increase in all things.

