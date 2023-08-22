The beautiful wife of Ghanaian businessman Ridwan popularly called Ohene Phara, looks stunning without makeup

The curvaceous bride Awurama wore different makeup looks and dresses for her multiday wedding ceremony

The Muslim groom and Christian bride looked perfect together while entertaining the guests with their dance moves

Ghanaian real estate mogul Ridwan's beautiful bride Awurama has gone viral with her flawless bridal makeup transformation.

In a dress-fitting video posted by Ghanaian fashion designer Modabertha, the curvy Ghanaian bride Awurama looked gorgeous in a white cotton dress without makeup.

She looked elegant in a short-level fringe hairstyle as the designer took measurements for her stylish kente gown.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Awurama looks stunning in flawless makeup

In a trending video, Ghanaian male makeup artist Barima Makeup Artistry posted a video of the beautiful bride during the makeup session.

Ghanaian bride Awurama looked fabulous in smooth makeup with well-defined eyebrows and bold eyeshadow for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Awurama flaunts curves in a red lace gown

Ghanaian bride Awurama looked splendid in a one-hand glittering lace gown and bold red lipstick.

The handsome and wealthy Muslim groom looked dapper in a black suit and black leather shoes for the wedding reception.

Some social media have commented on Ghanaian bride Awurama's bridal makeup look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Naa. Ashorkor stated:

Makeup can do wonders

crystalshop_gh stated:

She is so pretty, even without make-up

yaafrimpomaa1212 stated:

Effortlessly radiant

Benny.Ohene.9 stated:

Beauty with the face beats

Labellefleurgh stated:

It’s the sultry look for me

akosuahbecks52021 stated:

Is the eye work for me!!! ❤️❤️❤️my makeup bestie . Tag your makeup best friend. Let’s see their work

poks_12 stated:

a naturally stunning bride and that Body oooo n that Kente I'm in love with this dress

frimpongregginia stated:

She’s even edited it with her long chin

