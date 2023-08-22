Ohene Phara: Ghanaians React To Pretty Bride's Makeup Transformational Video: "Makeup Can Do Wonders"
- The beautiful wife of Ghanaian businessman Ridwan popularly called Ohene Phara, looks stunning without makeup
- The curvaceous bride Awurama wore different makeup looks and dresses for her multiday wedding ceremony
- The Muslim groom and Christian bride looked perfect together while entertaining the guests with their dance moves
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Ghanaian real estate mogul Ridwan's beautiful bride Awurama has gone viral with her flawless bridal makeup transformation.
In a dress-fitting video posted by Ghanaian fashion designer Modabertha, the curvy Ghanaian bride Awurama looked gorgeous in a white cotton dress without makeup.
She looked elegant in a short-level fringe hairstyle as the designer took measurements for her stylish kente gown.
Watch the video below;
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Ghanaian bride Awurama looks stunning in flawless makeup
In a trending video, Ghanaian male makeup artist Barima Makeup Artistry posted a video of the beautiful bride during the makeup session.
Ghanaian bride Awurama looked fabulous in smooth makeup with well-defined eyebrows and bold eyeshadow for the traditional wedding.
Ghanaian bride Awurama flaunts curves in a red lace gown
Ghanaian bride Awurama looked splendid in a one-hand glittering lace gown and bold red lipstick.
The handsome and wealthy Muslim groom looked dapper in a black suit and black leather shoes for the wedding reception.
Some social media have commented on Ghanaian bride Awurama's bridal makeup look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Naa. Ashorkor stated:
Makeup can do wonders
crystalshop_gh stated:
She is so pretty, even without make-up
yaafrimpomaa1212 stated:
Effortlessly radiant
Benny.Ohene.9 stated:
Beauty with the face beats
Labellefleurgh stated:
It’s the sultry look for me
akosuahbecks52021 stated:
Is the eye work for me!!! ❤️❤️❤️my makeup bestie . Tag your makeup best friend. Let’s see their work
poks_12 stated:
a naturally stunning bride and that Body oooo n that Kente I'm in love with this dress
frimpongregginia stated:
She’s even edited it with her long chin
5 Photos Of CEO Who Was Dumped After Allegedly Sleeping With McBrown's Husband
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Ghana's most fashionable female bosses, Serwah Prikels, a hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur.
On Saturday, August 19, 2023, the fashion model and influencer made headlines when her ex-boyfriend married a new bride in an extravagant wedding.
In a Snapchat message, the affluent Muslim bridegroom revealed that Serwah Prikels had an affair with Nana Ama McBrown's husband when they were dating.
Sima Brew Outshines Pistis GH's Bride With Her Stylish And Detailed Kente Gown
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew turned heads with her corseted kente gown at Diana Hamilton's sister-in-law's wedding.
The fashion designer made a striking statement at the star-studded occasion with her colourful wedding guest attire.
For her traditional wedding, the stunning Mabel looked majestic in a green kente gown created by Pistis GH.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh