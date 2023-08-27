Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus always steals the spotlight with her fashionable looks at star-studded events

The gorgeous influencer with a voluptuous figure outshined all the female stars with her daring yet classy looks at the Ridge Condos two-day party

TikToker Hajia Bintu and Michy were among the stars who graced the plush event in the Ashanti Region

Ghanaian beauty influencer Mya Jesus left jaw-dropping with her daring looks at Ridge Condos All Black party with her daring cutout dress on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The curvaceous female celebrity looked stunning in a spaghetti strap dress accentuating her curves as she smiled beautifully at her admirers.

Ghanaians react to Mya Jesus revealing outfit at Ridge Condos All Black party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

afrogiger stated:

Naaa hold on who babe that mekondoc

petrinaamarni_ stated:

She’s so on point

richdave07 stated:

That’s how we like it in the Town

adomamav stated:

Body goals nso food will not leave me alone

Mya Jesus slays in a black glittering dress for the Day two party

The style influencer flaunted her curves in a classy long-sleeve shiny dress while modelling in Rene Caovilla high heels.

Mya Jesus styled her lustrous hair to cascade around her shoulders as she won the attention of partygoers with her looks.

Ghanaians react to Mya Jesus' elegant long-sleeve dress

affordable_everything_retail stated:

This is how you do it....not tacky like the rest...class and confidence

ewe_treasure_gh stated:

The whole show, na She fine pass..

franklyapp_od stated:

She is always on point

Mya Jesus Looked Elegant In Skintight Dresses And Designer Bags

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mya Jesus, the celebrity style crush of the week, thanks to her impeccable sense of style.

The twenty-year-old famous socialite adores accessorizing her stunning appearance with lengthy, pricey hairstyles.

Mya Jesus enjoys a luxurious lifestyle because of her luxury apparel, accessories, shoes, and sneakers for men and women.

