The baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunted her fine legs and curves in a see-through outfit

She was spotted at the Ridge Condos All Black Party in Kumasi on August 25, 2023, together with other Ghanaian celebrities

Many gushed over how stunning she looked, while others questioned the organisers whether Shatta Wale's song that was played on her arrival was intentional

Musician and Movement Showbiz host Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, well known as Michy, turned heads online when she dazzled in a sparkling mini black dress to an event.

Michy in a see-through black dress.

Source: Instagram

Michy slays in mini black dress

Michy was spotted on Day 1 of the Ridge Condos Exclusive All Black Party in Kumasi on August 25, 2023.

The Hustle hitmaker was spotted in a long-sleeved mini-black dress that flaunted her curves and fine legs.

The outfit had sparkling silver elements patterned on the fabric, making her stand out.

She paired the outfit with heel sandals and accessorised with hoop earrings. Her makeup was flawless, as it highlighted her facial features perfectly.

Below is a video of Michy arriving at the Ridge Condos Ghana All-Black Party.

Ghanaians react to Michy's see-through outfit

Many social media users talked about her baby daddy, Shatta Wale's song that was being played upon her arrival as they questioned whether it was intentional.

Others also admired how gorgeous she looked as they filled the comment section with compliments.

abrafibeautician said:

I did her makeup

only1_para_nation stated:

They did that to her intentionally Mummy Majesty

fresh.prince_ remarked:

Not Shattawale song playing in the background

levels_mahn11 said:

We still dey with you everywhere SM in the blood

agrahl_links commented:

Ripped clothes why

