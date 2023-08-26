CEO of Chez Amis Restaurant sparked a debate online after reports indicated that she spent GH¢100k on a table

She and her friends were spotted at the Ridge Condos Ghana Exclusive All-Black Party, where they were presented their bottles in style

Many people questioned her source of income, while her friends supported her in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The CEO of Chez Amis Restaurant caused a stir on social media after she bought a table at an event at an exorbitant rate.

Chez Amis Restaurant CEO receives her bottles in style. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Chez Amis CEO buys table for GH¢100k

The wealthy CEO bought a table at the Ridge Condos Ghana Exclusive All-Black Party for GH¢100,000.

Day 1 of the event was held on Friday, August 25, 2023, in Kumasi, and it saw many Ghanaian celebrities throng the venue.

The CEO, who owns one of the finest Acheke joints in Accra, was dressed in a mini black dress that flaunted her heavy curves. She wore a black belt that accentuated her waistline.

Her bottles arrived in style as ladies lined up, holding the bottles in extravagant cases as they walked to her table.

Below is a video of the arrival of the CEO of Chez Amis Restaurant.

Below is a video of how extravagantly Chez Amis Restaurant CEO's bottles were presented to her table.

Ghanaians react to the videos

Many people wondered how she was able to make that much money from selling acheke in order to afford such an expensive table at the event.

officialfitta stated:

So one can make this amount of money through acheke

monagucciofficial said:

Am reading comments…!! Y’all stop debating…that’s my friend Abi.. 100k is nothing to her…gurl too freakin rich and yes she gat hundreds of less privileged kids she cater for both in Ghana and Ivory Coast..!! Y’all rest..!!

most_original_kwabena_frimpong said:

So ibe Acheke wey she sell wey make her rich no ong ??

real_collins21 remarked:

She got what I want those back side

temsofficialnews stated:

Sorry for those who didn't watch till the end, omo yansh

ralph_cashes stated:

Just how much my car cost somebody don’t take buy table, na this life sef

ekua.deborah.1 said:

Acheke seller with bodyguards

Efia Odo beats Ras Nene in a fufu eating contest

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo won a fufu eating contest involving herself and Ras Nene.

A hilarious video of her jubilating while Kyekyeku, Pilato, and other actors on set praised her melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh