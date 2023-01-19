TikTok star Mya Jesus has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony which was held privately

Jesus sparked massive reactions after sharing photos of herself and the older-looking husband and their love story on social media

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some stunning photos of the 22-year-old which have got people admiring her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Socialite and TikToker Mya Jesus has been trending on social media after announcing that she had got married.

The 22-year-old Mya announced her wedding by sharing photos of herself and her husband in loved-up poses.

In her caption, Mya Jesus indicated that she accepted her husband's proposal after just one month of knowing him and a few days of dating him.

Mya Jesus has got married in a private wedding ceremony Photo source: @mya_jesus

Source: Instagram

Mya Jesus' wedding photos stir reactions

The photos shared by Mya Jesus sparked loads of reactions as many wondered about the age difference between the two.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While she did not mention the age of her husband, the physical looks of the man suggest that he is quite advanced in age and many reports later claimed he was 59 years old.

Lovely photos of Mya Jesus show her beauty

The wedding photos and the story of Mya Jesus' relationship have garnered a lot of interest among social media users.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the most beautiful photos of the gorgeous young lady which have got many people enchanted.

1. Mya Jesus poses in tight jeans to show off her curves

2. She is sitting pretty while on a flight

3. A look into the closet with designer shoes and bags

4. Mya Jesus combines African print and lace to perfection

5. A short skirt to show off her fine skin

6. This full corseted gown does justice to Mya's curves

7. A relaxed moment for Mya Jesus

Tracey Boakye's husband surprises her on her 32nd birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, had celebrated her 32nd birthday in grand style in the United States of America with her romantic husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah and her children.

In a video, she went on a romantic date with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, who surprised her with a chocolate birthday cake which had the inscription, "Happy Birthday Wifey".

To top the birthday surprise, Mr Badu-Ntiamoah gave his gorgeous wife a bathtub treat. He pampered her with a bubble bath, some champagne and a magazine to make her feel relaxed on her special day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh