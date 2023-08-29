A young lady has introduced a new hair trend for women with her self-adhesive baby hair wig in a viral video

As she stepped out, the beauty goddess looked effortlessly chic after her hairstylist fixed the artificial baby hair

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to the post by a popular beauty blogger on Instagram

A young fashionista has introduced a new hair trend that has generated many comments on social media.

The slay queen looked elegant in a classy spaghetti strap bodycon dress styled with a trendy necklace and a Jesus head pendant.

She wore eyelashes while rocking a long African cornrow hairstyle that reached her waistline.

In a viral hair transformational video, the talented hairstylist carefully attached the glueless baby hair to the tip of the cornrow to elevate her look.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of a lady wearing an artificial hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Zeezeemar stated:

When are we going to be done with the baby hair trend

z4slatt stated:

Maybe don’t braid her edges next time

the_voice_of_cynthia stated:

Let's see it without the filter

Kaystardust stated:

Why not just leave her hair out

elenahairston2020 stated:

I love it before the baby hair

goos_fraba stated:

This is a crazy trend to me. But the result looks good

prettiest_x_problem stated:

Lol, I know this doesn't look good without a filter

jaye_87 stated:

That's why she doesn't have edges now.

