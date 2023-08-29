Ghanaian actor Funny Face's baby mama was among the curvy women who rocked elegant short dresses to the Ridge Condos All Black Party in Kumasi

The talented actress with high fashion sense flaunted her cleavage in a black classy dress on day one at the star-studded event

Vanessa Nicole looked fabulous in a black and white outfit for day two as she stole the spotlight with her dance moves

Ghanaian actress Vanessa Nicole turned heads at the Ridge Condos All-Black Party with her stunning looks and dance moves.

The ex-lover of comic actor Funny Face was among the female personalities who stood out at the two-day party in Kumasi with her daring looks.

Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, looks stunning in a cleavage-baring black dress. Photo credits: @nkonkonsa @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-twins flaunted her curves in a black figure-hugging dress while rocking her signature African braids hairstyle.

Vanessa Nicole accessories her look with three stud earrings, nose earrings and bracelets while dancing with her friends at the star-studded event in Kumasi.

Watch the video below;

Vanessa Nicole shows skin in a cleavage-baring dress

Vanessa Nicole didn't disappoint with her looks at the Ridge Condos All-Black party. In another trending video, the skit maker looked sassy in a black dress that showed all her cleavage.

Some social media users have commented on Vanessa Nicole's stunning dance moves

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Erasmusadusei stated:

Vanessa’s dance is funny to my face

Freda.darko.96 stated:

Local champions

Real_adiepenagh stated:

Chaii

i_am_nanakwame stated:

Lady in blue yi pre papa hoh

yaa__ba_ stated:

Asem b3n kraaa ni

akosuaanim stated:

Afikyirekon Ben nso no no na )bu ne pa s3 ak)kono .

canelo_808 stated:

I’m glad Ghana has a lot of Ladies who are doing the most and experiencing the most. At least, they will have a lot of advice to give to the next generation…. You guys should continue

tommywash5 stated:

So these girls, do they work during weekdays...

educationist_ambassador_1 stated:

Aah, Women.....so, that Vanessa left a Funny Face just because of the ashawooo life......

Source: YEN.com.gh