A talented hairstylist has gone viral after helping a woman with alopecia slay in a beautiful frontal hairstyle

She uses unique techniques and regular tools and accessories in the viral video that become the talk of the town

Some social media users have expressed mixed feelings after watching the stunning Alopecia transformational vide

A talented hairstylist has shared a video of how she used aloe vera to style a client's hair before fixing a classy wig in the viral video.

In the stunning video, the hairstylist used tape with adhesive on the lady's hair before braiding cornrows.

Then, she uses a transparent hair net to cover the braids and starts sewing with the black thread while attaching the lustrous strands of hair. The client, suffering from alopecia, looked unrecognisable after the transformation.

Some social media users have commented on the hair transformational video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

fine_nenye stated:

For God's sake, let her get a wig! Why stress her scalp? This is crazy!

igbanda_1 stated:

Dis hair stylist fit help us amend Nigerian constitution

30bgnurse stated:

ALOPECIA is real. ! God bless hairstylists for always coming up with new methods of making somebody feel confident again.

Mherseagrace stated:

If you ask me, I’d say this is totally unnecessary; she could wear a wig instead of the stress

cordeliaaokpei stated:

Alopecia is not an easy thing to come to terms with. I wish her and other sufferers the best.

allure_hairs stated:

Nice, but getting a wig would have saved the stress. You can Stil Achieve the same style with a wig.

svelte_luyi stated:

If human beings can do this, then you should believe that what God cannot do does not exist

Source: YEN.com.gh