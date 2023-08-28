Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace has warm hearts online with her rap skills on the Ladies Circle TV show

Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace Maabena Ankomaa was a guest on Ladies Circle hosted by Anita Akuffo and Helen Appiah-Ampofo on TV3.

The gorgeous beautician defined class and elegance with her green long-sleeve shirt and form-fitting floral print skirt for the all-female talk show.

Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo look stunning in elegant hairstyles. Photo credits: @tv3 @ann_ita1

The reality show winner wore a black curly hairstyle and mild makeup that complimented her flawless skin.

Grace wore classy nose earrings and a silver necklace that matched her fashionable rings as she posed elegantly in the photo below:

Anita Akuffo and Helen Appiah-Ampofo look regal in African print dresses

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo rocked her signature ponytail hairstyle and a simple short-sleeve African print dress.

Helen Appiah-Ampofo turned heads in an African print buttoned-down shirt dress styled with brown pumps.

Swipe photos below to view more:

Some social media users have commented on Grace's elegant looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

adwoagolden69 stated:

Our fashion sense is stronger and mightier than some people's relationship ✌️✌️✌️

Deborah. Gatu stated:

I love the fact that you always look simple yet elegant, beautiful and classy

liz_mens stated:

Beauty with brains ❤️❤️

Mzzyafriyie stated:

Well spoke, looking classic and neat. Continue to shine on queen

peppistic248 stated:

Grace personified. This is just the beginning, greater heights❤️

aprilsfinestgem stated:

Beautiful people in one pictureawwwn Abena Kalyppoour love. We love you @biggracet

__yasmin. f stated:

This is just the beginning of the many successes to come

Efyarhborngreat stated:

Your Sense of fashion is top notch girl

nhyira_benewaa stated:

Big Grace for a reason!!❤️❤️

Grace shows off her rapping skills

Grace won the admiration of hosts with her stunning rap skills in the video below:

