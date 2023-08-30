Ghanaian musician KiDi has introduced a new men's fashion trend as he dons a jacket and tailored shorts

The style icon has set a new men's fashion trend with his new look that has become the talk of the town

KiDi looked elegant as he styled his classy look with expensive sneakers for the music video shoot

Ghanaian musician KiDi known in private life as Dennis Nana Dwamena, has set the internet ablaze with his new look for a music video.

The fashion-forward thinker, who has always won the attention of Ghanaians with his looks even before he started releasing hit songs, looked stylish in a two-piece outfit in a trending video.

KiDi wore an oversized jacket with two pockets and matched flared shorts showing off his legs as he performed the Likor dance challenge.

The father-of-one sported white Nike designer socks and Nike Jordan sneakers as Ghanaian musician D-Black and others stared in admiration.

The style icon accessorised his look with earrings, one ring, two necklaces and black sunglasses for the video shoot.

KiDi looks classy in elegant outfits and black boots

Ghanaian male fashionista KiDi stepped out stylishly in a designer tee shirt and matching bell bottoms trousers as a guest on the Onua Showtime program hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on Onua TV.

KiDi shows off abs and beautiful tattoos

Ghanaian musician KiDi has enviable abs and always flaunts it on social media, as seen in this jaw-dropping video.

Ghanaian boutique owner Osebo The Zara Man has commented on KiDi's tailored short

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

osebo_thezaraman stated:

Sometimes we break the rules of fashion

Djvyrusky stated:

Osebo de inspire you lowkey ‍

n_qwam3 stated:

Why are these musicians dressing like women all of a sudden? Even Burna boy wore something like a dress on his show in London. Men wear pearls, instead of Durag they wear female hair scarves, now dresses??! !! All in the name of fashion?! I’m glad not all of them can be bought. Respect to the real men out there like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

raphaeladjetey02 stated:

If normal person, ppl go take, say madness. But celebrity dier e be fashion

Gyamfi.Paa stated:

Chale it’s not everything we call fashion. Are you wearing women's clothes now? LOL smh ‍♂️

kingtrey456 stated:

It's sad to see African artists allow their labels to use them as propaganda. Hold on to your morals g. ‍♂️

Kwahubaa stated:

Is that a knicker or a skirt? You look good anyway

KiDi and TV Host Berla Mundi Pictured Wearing Same Balmain Cross Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about KiDi and Berla Mundi, famous people with exquisite fashion sense.

The fashionistas styled their stunning looks with Balmain bags for different occasions that went viral on social media.

Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, and KiDi have all been nominated for the Yen Entertainment Awards in the Artiste of the Year category.

