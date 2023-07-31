Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown ended the month of July with a splendid look on the Onua Showtime show

The style influencer looked younger than her age as she rocked a formfitting jumpsuit and blond hairstyle

Ghanaian musician KiDi who was a guest on the Sunday edition of the show, looked classy in designer outfits

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown joined the list of top female celebrities rocking elegant pantsuits in July 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown and KiDi slay in expensive shoes. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actress looked classy in a blue v-shaped jacket with short sleeves styled with a black see-through bodysuit and blue pants.

The talented media personality and entertainer wore a long straight blond hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama Ama McBrown, dazzled in multi-coloured crystal earrings designed like a cross. She completed her look with pink platform sandals, block heels, and a bow & ankle strap.

Watch the video below;

Some social media have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

nanaama_amponsaa stated:

The one and only Empress❤️❤️❤️

perrymorgan70 stated:

I feel happy when I listen to Lasmid music

afia1604 stated:

Entertainment perfect ankasa❤️

Chibischillz stated:

No size, my beautiful woman you are the natural goat in the entertainment industry I love you plenty

villas_boaz stated:

My queen of versatility ❤️ Such a talented woman you are. You’ve made Grace and Favor proud. Keep winning with the personality God gave you .#brimm

Narhrebecca stated:

Nana Ama is blessed; no one can take your shine from you.

Check out the photos below;

KiDi looked dapper in a casual outfit

Award-winning musician KiDi looked classy in a designer short sleeve tee shirt and matching trousers. He completed his look with black pointed high heels in the trending video.

Some social media users have commented on KiDi's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iam_neeni stated:

The top, the pants, the shades, the shoes... Sugar for a reason

Cookieteegh stated:

You look . We will find this love la ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Lernylomotey stated:

KiDi ahu)f3!

vickybright77 stated:

You look like the Grace of our lord Jesus Christ

Nana Ama McBrown poses with other guests on the show

Lasmid shows off his dance moves on Onua Showtime

Ladsmid Nathaniel Owusu donned a black tee and blue jeans styled with black boots as he performed on the Onua Showtime program.

Source: YEN.com.gh