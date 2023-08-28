Nana Ama McBrown is undoubtedly one of the best television presenters in Ghana, with an unmatched fashion sense

The 46-year-old and her glam team always make a bold and flawless fashion statement at every event

The style icon left jaws dropping with her extremely long frontal hairstyle to complete her look on Onua Showtime

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown inspired fashionistas on Onua Showtime with her captivating, sporty look after trending with her exquisite birthday gowns.

Nana Ama McBrown, OliveTheBoy and JZyNo look classy in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

The 46-year-old made a grand entry with her impeccable dance moves while rocking an all-black outfit styled with a denim jacket.

The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a black boot that matched her classy look to match her face.

Nana Ama McBrown turned heads with her long, lustrous frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her sporty look.

Watch the video below;

OliveTheBoy performs his viral song on Onua Showtime

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer and songwriter from Konongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Joel Ofori Bonsu, known popularly as Olivetheboy, looked dapper in a red sweatshirt and jeans.

The hitmaker performed his song Goodsin while Nana Ama McBrown and other musicians danced impressively in the video.

JZyNo looks dashing in an all-black outfit

Liberian afrobeat singer Jonathan Lee Pratt, commonly known as JZyNo, donned a black tee-shirt, jeans, and leather jacket as he performed Butta My Bread on Onua Showtime.

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's captivating look on Onua Showtime

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

b__tina05 stated:

46 and bougie

opokumaame223 stated:

See beauty, swag, Madam, wonni competitor wati, the only Celebrity we know. Mcbrown 4 president ❤️..we love you Empress

Ivabrobbey stated:

Drip Goddess

akua_opokua_adjei stated:

Allah is the swag for me

divyntheo28 stated:

Here comes the queen ❤️

grace_onpoint stated:

Show stopper

Source: YEN.com.gh