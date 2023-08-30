2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Sarah Odei Amoani, popularly called Miss Odei, celebrated her birthday on August 29, 2023

The beauty queen and STEM ambassador wore two custom-made dresses for her trending birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Amoani's breathtaking birthday photos

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up, Sarah Odei Amoani has released some stunning images to celebrate her birthday.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Amoani, looks flawless in makeup. Photo credit: @miss.amoani

Source: Instagram

The STEM ambassador looked elegant in a sleeveless black gown for the breathtaking photoshoot in Aburi, Eastern Region.

Miss Amoani styled her long afro hairstyle, flawless makeup and long eyelashes in the elegant photos.

Check out the photos below;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Miss Amoani slays in a red ruffled gown for her birthday photoshoot

The melanin beauty further stunned us in an exquisite red turtleneck gown. Miss Amoani wore an elegant frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup that matched her skin tone for the birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian musician Abiana has commented on Amoani's birthday photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Abianamusic stated:

Happy birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️

regal_esi stated:

Happy birthday, counsel

naamiley_glams stated:

Happy birthday, Queen ❤️❤️

Jannicetagoe stated:

Happy Birthday, Queen❤️

afriyie_gmb23 stated:

Happy Birthday my day one mentor and sister. I pray the Lord will preserve and shower you with unending glory for many years. I pray a new season and portal be opened unto you, facilitating a new realm of endless possibilities. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAY MAMA STEM❤️

kweku_tweet stated:

Happy birthday hun

Theyawofosu stated:

Happy Birthday, Amoani

__daisyobeng stated:

Happy Birthday, sister . This year will be full of God's Grace for you! I wish you God’s Speed !!! Have a great one.

Angel.samadji stated:

Happy birthday to you, Beautiful More blessings on you, Sis❤️

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Amoani Confidently Shares Her No-Makeup Video On Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Miss Odei Amoani, who has won hearts on social media with her most recent videos.

In a flawless no-makeup video, the 2022 runner-up for Ghana's Most Beautiful was virtually unrecognizable. The stylish beauty queen wore a see-through dress while showing off her dance moves.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestants Stun In Elegant Dresses, Outshine Anita Akuffo At The Homecoming Show

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2022 Ghana Most Beautiful contestants, who looked elegant in chic attire for the homecoming episode.

The show's host, Anita Akuffo, appeared ethereal in a chic African print dress and gold jewellery. They gathered to discuss updates on their separate projects on Live TV and were stunning women from all regions of the nation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh