The eloquent and talented ladies who competed in the 2022 Ghana Most Beautiful pageant looked classy in stunning outfits for the homecoming episode

The host of the show Anita Akuffo looked ethereal in a stylish African print dress and gold pieces of jewellery

The gorgeous women from different parts of the country met to share updates on their individual projects on Live TV

The beautiful Ghanaian women who represented their regions at the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant looked glamorous in dazzling outfits and hairstyles for the homecoming edition as they prepared to handle new contestants.

The talented ladies embarking on special projects shared how the pageant has changed their life and impacted their community after the fame.

Anita Akua Akuffo looks remarkable in an African print dress

Ghanaian media personality and co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful Anita Akua Akuffo looked great in an African print flared dress and charming cornrow hairstyle. The TV3 presenter completed her look with a stylish jewellery set that matched her look.

Queen Teiya slays in an African print dress

The reigning queen Tung-Teiya Drahamani looked regal in an African print dress designed with see-through lace sleeves.

1st runner-up Aiko Adade looks ravishing in a one-hand dress

The veterinary and beauty queen Aiko Adade looked classy in a one-hand floor-sweeping dress and a voluminous natural twist hairstyle.

2nd runner-up Aseidua dazzles in a tulle gown

The gorgeous beauty queen and televisionpersonality Aseidua host looked splendid in an off-shoulder tulle African print dress designed with organza lace. She wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Amoani wins over the internet with her two-piece outfit

The eloquent and outspoken beauty queen Amoani flaunted her beautiful skin as she rocked a corseted bustier and African print long skirt.

She styled her African print like a ponytail hairstyle and wore elegant shoes to complete her look.

Xornam causes a stir with her black gown

The Volta regional representative for the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Xornam, wore a black beaded gown with a detachable train as she runway in glittering shoes.

Bono Region representative Owusuaa turns heads in a bow-tie-inspired dress

The pretty style influencer Owusuaa looked fabulous in a sleeveless white dress with a green lace overlay. The fashion designer used a bow tie to make the beauty queen stand out on stage.

Ahafo region representative steals the spotlight in a red gown

The entrepreneur Lauretta Tiwaa Boateng looked flamboyant in a red sculptural gown and fringe hairstyle for the homecoming edition.

Savannah region representative Hariya rocks a red one-hand dress

The fair-skinned style influencer Hariya looked ethereal in a red cutout gown and frontal hairstyle as she posed for the photoshoot.

Ashanti Regional representative Kessewaa looked fabulous in a black gown

Ghanaian model and beauty queen Kessewaa looked stunning in a black lace gown and blond hairstyle styled with gold high heels.

Western regional representative Afrah impresses with her black dress

The melanin beauty Afrah looked amazing in a black corseted long-sleeve dress and expensive shoes.

Upper East Region representative looks spectacular in an African print dress

The beauty goddess Anaba showed skin as she flaunted her skin in a creatively designed sleeveless gown and short centre-parted hairstyle.

Upper West Region representative Agbang rocks a thigh-high dress

Photo model and event planner Agbang Ethel looked sassy in a black gown and classy hairstyle for the live program.

