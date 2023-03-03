Lifestyle coach and STEM ambassador Miss Odei Amoani has warm hearts on social media with her latest videos

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful runner-up looked unrecognisable in a flawless no-makeup video

The beauty queen with excellent fashion sense wore a see-through outfit while showing off her dance moves.

The Eastern regional representative at the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful reality house, Miss Odei Amoani, has teamed up with some talented stakeholders in the beauty industry for a breathtaking video.

The style influencer shared beautiful before and after makeup videos on social media. Miss Odei Amoani wore a sleeveless floral dress showing off her natural face before her stunning makeup transformation.

She dazzled in a green see-through lace gown with billowing sleeveless, showing off her dance moves.

The beauty queen wore a well-laid frontal hairstyle and different hand-made earrings to complete her splendid look.

The talented makeup artiste used the right shade of foundation that matched her skin tone and popping eye shadows and eye lipstick to make her glow like a young bride.

Some social media users have commented on Miss OdeiAmoani's splendid video

Amoani: 5 Times 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Looked Regal In Dazzling African Print Dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Miss Odei-Amoani, the 2022 Ghanaian Most Beautiful Eastern Region representative, who is our woman crush Wednesday.

The young and brilliant Aburi journalist loves to dazzle at parties by wearing gorgeous outfits with African prints.

Miss Odei-Amoani is a lifestyle advisor and event host passionate about African braids.

