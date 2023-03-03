2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Amoani Confidently Shares Her No-Makeup Video On Instagram
- Lifestyle coach and STEM ambassador Miss Odei Amoani has warm hearts on social media with her latest videos
- The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful runner-up looked unrecognisable in a flawless no-makeup video
- The beauty queen with excellent fashion sense wore a see-through outfit while showing off her dance moves.
The Eastern regional representative at the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful reality house, Miss Odei Amoani, has teamed up with some talented stakeholders in the beauty industry for a breathtaking video.
The style influencer shared beautiful before and after makeup videos on social media. Miss Odei Amoani wore a sleeveless floral dress showing off her natural face before her stunning makeup transformation.
She dazzled in a green see-through lace gown with billowing sleeveless, showing off her dance moves.
The beauty queen wore a well-laid frontal hairstyle and different hand-made earrings to complete her splendid look.
The talented makeup artiste used the right shade of foundation that matched her skin tone and popping eye shadows and eye lipstick to make her glow like a young bride.
Some social media users have commented on Miss OdeiAmoani's splendid video
lawrencebuertey
Ahh, me, I prefer the natural face without that makeup looks so much pretty with that it's on point, dear
blogafrica_1
Aww my queen is always looking good
miss_ablaofficial
@miss.amoani, even your natural face is beautiful to the moon❤️ much love, #stem
otunelson4
Wow, these female painters are doing well
kennethashiakwei
OMG CHOCOLATE BEAUTY
__daisyobeng
Melanin that shines!
queen.prudent
Looking gorgeous ❤️
iam_empressjacky
U look like 10/10, dear
ajowa_nova
Miss Amoani, you are looking good, please
ofosuaah_anim
I can't take my eyes off eastern pride
