Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger slayed in a fabulous white gown for her white wedding on August 28, 2023

The mother of twins looked exquisite in a green Kente gown for her lavish traditional wedding in February 2023

Ghanaian celebrities, including Tracey Boakye and Nikki Samonas, have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's wedding videos

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, known in private life as Valentina Agyeiwaa, has walked down the aisle in a glamorous lace gown for her white wedding.

The gorgeous style influencer ditched the regular ball gown and form-fitting corseted white gown for a classy dress with short sleeves designed with fur for her private event in New York.

Afia Schwarzenegger weds in a classy white gown in the US. Photo credit: @afiaschwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger's ruffled lace white gown is super regal and elegant, reflecting her affable and great personality.

The newest celebrity bride wore an alluring curly hairstyle with a pearly tiara and white veil as she modelled in white block heels in the viral Instagram video.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's white wedding look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

tracey_boakye stated:

Congratulations Mama

villas_boaz stated:

Huge congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ Observers are mourning .obia boa. Mese what God cannot do does not exist, ampa Onyame Kala nie ❤️❤️

Quacytee stated:

Congratulations queen, you look stunning and divine ❤️❤️❤️

maame_gold_dust stated:

Congratulations

lady_purple9236 stated:

Mrs Duah, Onyamekala, Ahuofedua

Itsmepriscy stated:

Woho ay3 f3congratulations sis Afia

samiraabdulai02 stated:

Congratulations! May our Maker protect your marriage; please don’t mind online talking, keep quiet like your daughter Tracy Boakye and your life to the fullest of peace and respecyourur union, mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Check out the photo of Afia Schwarzenegger's white wedding gown below:

Afia Schwarzenegger Looks Regal In Yellow Corseted Kente Gown For Her Secret Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afia Schwarzenegger's private traditional wedding in February 2023.

Before her birthday on February 14, the mother of twins wore a stunning corseted Kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The outspoken woman had a cute ponytail hairdo that went wonderfully with her attractive appearance.

Tima Kumkum Slays Like An Indian Bride In Green Corseted Lace Gown For Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Kumkum's lavish wedding that nearly broke the internet.

The Adom TV host looked spectacular at the traditional wedding with a corseted lace dress and green veil.

Some social media users have commented on the stunning videos AJ Poundz shared on Instagram.

