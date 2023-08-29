A proud Ghanaian dad couldn't control his tears during his daughter's engagement ceremony in the Western Region of Ghana

The beautiful bride and owner of a sportswear brand looked flamboyant in elegant dresses for the white and traditional weddings

Jeffery, the groom, and his groomsmen won the attention of social media users with their dapper looks

Ghanaian creative genius and event planner Ayensuwa looked flawless in exquisite outfits for her lavish wedding in Takoradi, Western Region, over the weekend.

The glowing bride, who lives in the United States of America, looked ethereal in a sleeveless African print dress and matching hat for the pre-wedding photo shoot.

The dress had a long pink ruffled tulle shawl at the left waistline and swept the floor as she modelled for the camera.

Ghanaian bride Ayensuwa accessorised her look with a drop earring and gold arm cuff, while the groom wore an all-black kaftan and leather shoes for the photo shoot.

Ghanaian bride Ayensuwa looks stunning in a shiny thigh-high dress

Ghanaian bride Ayensuwa flaunted her cleavage in an off-shoulder thigh-high dress for makeup and hairstyling for the viral traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Ayensuwa and Jeffery rock Kente ensembles

Ghanaian bride Ayensuwa looked alluring in an afro hairstyle that perfectly matched her cutout and beaded Kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The handsome and wealthy groom, Jeffery, wore a classy kente ensemble, gold jewellery and stylish sunglasses.

The father of the bride cries during the traditional wedding

The father of the gorgeous bride shed tears of joy after his daughter confirmed he should accept the items from the groom's family.

Ghanaian bride Ayensuwa turns heads in a white halterneck dress

With an infectious smile, the beautiful bride looked exquisite in a white halterneck lace dress for a photo shoot before the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Ayensuwa slays in a green beaded Kente gown

In a viral video, the stunning bride Ayensuwa showed impressive dance moves while rocking a green halterneck Kente dress and flawless makeup.

Ghanaian couple Ayensuwa and Jeffery show off energetic dance moves at their white wedding

The stylish bride Ayensuwa looked magnificent in a sleeveless, beaded white gown and centre-parted frontal hairstyle for her white wedding.

The good-looking groom donned a white suit as they impressed the guests with their dance moves.

Ghanaian couple Ayensuwa and Jeffery rock elegant outfits

The wealthy couple looked splendid in classy outfits for the wedding reception while kissing passionately during the fireworks.

Ghanaian bride Ayensuwa looks glamorous in a corseted gown

The glowing bride turned heads in a glittering corseted dress and Barbie-inspired hairstyle for the wedding reception.

Ayensuwa looks fabulous in a lace dress for thanksgiving service

The stunning Ghanaian bride with flawless skin wore a classy beaded floor-sweeping lace dress for the Sunday thanksgiving service.

