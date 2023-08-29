Ghanaian actress Selly Galley melted many hearts online when she posted a video of her dancing while flaunting her baby bump

She was clad in red and wore a red bodycon dress, red lipstick and a red pair of sunglasses

Many people admired ehr moves while talking about her beauty in the video

Selly Galley clad in red. Image Credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley clad in red, dances in video

Selly Galley was clad in red in the video. She wore a red bodycon dress that accentuated her thick curves. She accessorised her look by wearing a red-framed pair of sunglasses.

She danced to American musician Beyoncé's hit song Energy off the Renaissance Album.

Mrs Fiawoo, as she is officially called, rocked a lovely frontal lace wig and styled into a bun with two strands hanging off her face.

The wife of Ghanaian hiplife musician Praye Tiatia wrote a touching message giving thanks to God for giving her a miracle, which is her twins after struggling to conceive after eight years of marriage. She wrote:

May God grant your heart desires and blow your mind beyond your expectations. God is still very much in the miracle business. He’s perfecting and packaging for you. Hold on

Below is a video of Selly Galley dancing in a makeup chair.

Ghanaians react to a video of Selly Galley dancing while showing off her baby bump

Many people admired Selly Galley's happiness in the video as she showed off her baby bump.

mzbeldaily remarked:

Gorgeous girls having babies in 2023

itsmepriscy remarked:

This year de3 our celebrities be feeding us with good news ‍♀️May this continue forever

victorialebenee said:

That’s how we slay mama❤️❤️❤️❤️

my_heartbeat206 stated:

And he’s not done with you yet mami❤️❤️❤️

mamalistic_1 said:

Exactly the content I bought data for ah them no tell them huh

mrmrsaway stated:

Just look at my Vena ✌️ How can pregnant woman look this good

esibinfoh said:

Congratulations Sally welcome to the mothers of twins club

yaa_kissiwaa_dee said:

Amen …please u ain’t done giving birth ohh ..we are waiting for the second set of twins …

Nana Ama McBrown congratulates Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia on having twins

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown congratulated Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia on welcoming twins.

She posted lovely maternity pictures of Selly Galley and wrote a touching message to the Ghanaian celebrity couple.

Many people highlighted Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy in 2021 in the post's comment section, as they called her a prophetess.

Source: YEN.com.gh