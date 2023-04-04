Talented actress Fella Makafui famed for starring in YOLO television series is one of the wealthy female stars in Ghana

The wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal has a impressive collection of designer bags from Gucci to Chanel

Fella Makafui has a foundation that empowers and trains Ghanaian women in the beauty industry to learn wigmaking

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is one of the few female celebrities has a lot of engagement on all her Instagram posts. Over the years, the fashionista has inspired her followers with her impeccable bag collection each time she steps out.

Fella Makafui slays in red two-piece outfit

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui slayed in a two-piece outfit and black Bottega Veneta mules. The talented YOLO star styled her look with a designer bag while posing in her beautiful mansion.

Fella Makafui looks sporty in stylish jeans

The mother-of-one looked elegant in a round-neck sleeveless top paired with fashionable baggy jeans. The style influencer rocked trendy Nike sneakers that matched her double G Marmont half-moon-shaped mini bag.

Fella Makafui looks splendid a pants suit

The boss lady looked effortlessly chic in a stylish lace camisole and a lemon green suit styled with a a pointed embellished high heels.

Fella Makafui rocked a long centre-parted hairstyle and beautiful jewellery to complete her look.

Fella Makafui turns heads in a form-fitting long dress

The fashionable celebrity mother looked fantastic in a floor-length dress from the Lure collection owned by Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin. She stepped out in flawless makeup while holding her black designer bag.

Fella Makafui rocks leather pants

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looked elegant in a long-sleeve cotton top and brown leather pants.

The 27-year-old completed her effortlessly chic look with black sunglasses and a designer bag.

