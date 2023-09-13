Nana Ama McBrown Looks Radiant In Backless Outfit, Jams To Amerado's Kweku Ananse Song In New Video
- Nana Ama McBrown has won Amerado's Kwaku Ananse challenge with this stunning video
- The award-winning actress looked exquisite in a yellow outfit and coloured hairstyle for the performance video
- Some social media users have praised the beauty and screen goddess for promoting Ghanaian musicians on all social media platforms
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has joined the Kwaku Ananse challenge by award-winning musician Amerado Burner.
The Onua Showtime host looked splendid in a yellow sleeveless jumpsuit and frontal ponytail hairstyle while jamming to the hit song.
The fashion icon looked gorgeous in flawless makeup, bold red lipstick and beautifully shaped lipstick earrings to complete her look.
In the trending video, Nana Ama McBrown won over her followers as she performed her unique choreography that perfectly synchronised with the song's lyrics.
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
Some Ghanaians have attributed the song's success to the 46-year-old after her video went viral on social media.
Watch the video below:
Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's viral video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
akosuah5256 stated:
See how I'm just smiling in my room.......anyone who hates you is just a bayifo) I swear❤️❤️
Theadomedmund stated:
The Queen, everything you touch turns to Gold ❤️
Khalidmardinash stated:
Watch it more than 10 times. Nana Ama Mc Brown is in a whole mood
whats_up_gh stated:
As @iamamamcbrown has touched this song, It will hit like a heater ..Anointed woman
Afiasafosoronko stated:
it's de baby shoes for meu this my all time fave♀️♀️
gaiseyeliz900 stated:
Big tune lyrics on point Brim ❤️❤️
brimag_cosmetics stated:
I love how you translate songs with your videos
obiri_gabriel stated:
I like this of her challenge to promote them
Unrullydarlingboy stated:
Idol
am_ebenezer_setsofia stated:
They can’t bring you down in Jesus name our mother
Nana Ama McBrown performs to Sarkodie's song on her birthday
The former United Showbiz host Nana Ama McBrown looked classy and sporty in a black jumpsuit with African beads and sunglasses.
The August-born left jaws dropping with her biking skills and high fashion sense while singing one of Sarkodie's songs in the short clip.
Nana Ama McBrown Flaunts Her Tiny Waist In White Ruched Cutout Dress For 46th Birthday Shoot
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who turned one year older on August 15, 2023.
The Onua Showtime presenter went viral online with her stunning white outfit by female designer Lauren Couture.
Numerous Ghanaian celebrities, including Tracey Boakye, Aisha Modi, Afia Schwar, and others reacted to the images of Nana Ama McBrown's birthday.
Jackie Appiah looks stunning in a classy blazer and white shorts while sipping orange juice in Paris
Nana Ama McBrown Sets New Fashion Trend, Slays In Classy African Print Mesh Dress
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a video of Nana Ama McBrown wearing a stunning African print outfit that has been released online.
The TV host looked gorgeous, with immaculate makeup and an elegant hairstyle. Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous looks.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh