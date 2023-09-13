Nana Ama McBrown has won Amerado's Kwaku Ananse challenge with this stunning video

The award-winning actress looked exquisite in a yellow outfit and coloured hairstyle for the performance video

Some social media users have praised the beauty and screen goddess for promoting Ghanaian musicians on all social media platforms

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has joined the Kwaku Ananse challenge by award-winning musician Amerado Burner.

The Onua Showtime host looked splendid in a yellow sleeveless jumpsuit and frontal ponytail hairstyle while jamming to the hit song.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in smooth makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The fashion icon looked gorgeous in flawless makeup, bold red lipstick and beautifully shaped lipstick earrings to complete her look.

In the trending video, Nana Ama McBrown won over her followers as she performed her unique choreography that perfectly synchronised with the song's lyrics.

Some Ghanaians have attributed the song's success to the 46-year-old after her video went viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's viral video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

akosuah5256 stated:

See how I'm just smiling in my room.......anyone who hates you is just a bayifo) I swear❤️❤️

Theadomedmund stated:

The Queen, everything you touch turns to Gold ❤️

Khalidmardinash stated:

Watch it more than 10 times. Nana Ama Mc Brown is in a whole mood

whats_up_gh stated:

As @iamamamcbrown has touched this song, It will hit like a heater ..Anointed woman

Afiasafosoronko stated:

it's de baby shoes for meu this my all time fave‍♀️‍♀️

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Big tune lyrics on point Brim ❤️❤️

brimag_cosmetics stated:

I love how you translate songs with your videos

obiri_gabriel stated:

I like this of her challenge to promote them

Unrullydarlingboy stated:

Idol

am_ebenezer_setsofia stated:

They can’t bring you down in Jesus name our mother

Source: YEN.com.gh