A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities including media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and musicians Efia Odo and Sista Afia didn't disappoint with their looks at a star-studded event

Ghanaian musician S3fa looked exquisite in a short daring ensemble and black strappy high heels for her private song listening

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos as female celebrities show off their dance moves

A plethora of Ghanaian celebrities, influencers, dancers and music lovers gathered at La Maison restaurant for the private listening party of Ghanaian musician S3fa's new song, Vibration.

Ghanaian celebrities Akuapem Poloo, S3fa and Efia Odo look elegant in stunning makeup. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

The style icon who recently won an award in South Africa looked fabulous in a short glittering dress showing off her toned legs.

Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa in the entertainment industry, wore a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and flawless makeup while dancing ene

Nana Aba Anamoah looks splendid in a bodycon dress

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah turned heads in a figure-hugging long-sleeve dress while modelling high heels. Nana Aba Anamoah flaunted her designer bag in the video.

Efia Odo looks sassy in a black dress

Ghanaian musician and socialite Efia Odo stole the spotlight with her black spaghetti strap dress and curly African braids hairstyle.

Sista Afia flaunts skin in a black dress

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Sista Afia looked stunning in a black cutout dress showing some cleavage. The Jeje hitmaker accessorised her look with black sunglasses as she modelled in a shiny silver mules.

Akuapem Poloo slays in a pink outfit

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemond Brown wore a pink thigh-high dress and center-parted hairstyle while showing off her dance moves in the viral video.

