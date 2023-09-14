Ghanaian media personality Judy Tandoh made such a beautiful bride but almost ruined her makeup with tears of joy

The news anchor wore an exquisite structured kente gown and a simple frontal hairstyle for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on Judy Tandoh's lovely wedding videos circulating on Instagram

Award-winning media personality Judy Tandoh is the newest news anchor to tie the knot in a star-studded ceremony.

TV3 Presenter Judy Tandoh cries at her wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous melanin beauty looked classy in a one-hand brown corseted dress for the pre-wedding photoshoot. Judy Tandoh wore heavy makeup and a long straight hairstyle in the stunning photos.

The handsome groom Kennedy donned a blue long-sleeve shirt with embroidery and matching trousers while staring at his bride.

TV3 Presenter Judy Tandoh weeps at her traditional ceremony

Ghanaian bride Judy Tandoh dazzled in a red short-sleeved beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding. The emotional bride couldn't stop crying at the star-studded ceremony in the viral video.

TV3 Presenter Judy Tandoh's husband rocks a white agbada

Ghanaian groom Kennedy looked dashing in a white agbada with stylish red designs while assisting her wife by holding her outfit as she exchanged pleasantries with the guests.

TV3 presenter Judy Tandoh takes photos with wedding guests

Judy Tandoh and her good-looking handsome posed with media personalities Bridget Otoo and Umaru Sanda in the video below.

Onua TV presenter AJ Poundz has commented on Judy Tandoh's elegant wedding video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ajpoundz_gh stated:

Aww, congratulations, pretty JUDY

elikem_the_gossip stated:

If she cries, the makeup will spoil ooo

eu_mamle stated:

Congratulations dear

Sarahhoteng stated:

Beautiful bride❤️❤️❤️ but the man too wosop

Liabostick stated:

Is the guy okay pls

Fourkingandfourqueen stated:

That feeling n) ❤️❤️

lorre_dear stated:

Congratulations

nicholas_yamoah stated:

Congratulations dear

