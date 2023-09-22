Some social media users have flooded the internet with bad reviews for NsuoNam, a restaurant owned by one of President Akufo-Addo's daughters, Edwina

The move follows the arrest of some participants of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on Thursday, September 21

For many people who gave bad reviews on Google, it was a way of getting at the president and his family

Some Ghanaians have started a campaign to hit at President Nana Akufo-Addo and his family, following the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest brouhaha.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, scheduled the protest on Thursday, September 21, 2023, to register their displeasure at what they deem as bad governance.

Police scatter #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

The group in an earlier statement to announce the protest revealed that they were embarking on the exercise to demand the government to fix the country.

But on the eve of the event, the police secured an injunction from the court barring the protest from moving forth.

The protesters defied the injunction stating that they had not been served with the ruling. This led to a clash with the police who arrested some of the participants.

The move by the police to scatter the protests has been firmly placed on the doorstep of President Akufo-Addo and his government.

Ghanaians turn anger on Akufo-Addo's daughter's NsuoNam restaurant

In an unexpected twist, some Ghanaians have sought to get back at Akufo-Addo and his family by turning on his daughter, Edwina's, NsuoNam Restaurant.

Many people have gone online to leave negative reviews about the plush restaurant which was reportedly opened at a cost of $6 million.

Mustapha Aitch (@ahmustie) shared screenshots of some of the bad reviews on X as he condemned those engaged in the campaign.

Shatta Wale's reaction to OccupyJulorbiHouse protest sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Dancehall star Shatta Wale has waded into the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, bemoaning the arrest of protesters

Shatta Wale's condemnation of the arrests got many of his followers to commend him while others encouraged him to release a song for President Akufo-Addo.

