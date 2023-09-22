Heavy rains in Accra and the southern parts of the country on Friday, September 22, 2023, have resulted in serious flooding in parts of the capital.

Photos and videos trending on social media show parts of the capital like Ashaiman, the Accra-Tema motorway area, Shiashie and Madina have all been heavily flooded.

The rains started around 2:45 p.m. local time on Friday and fell heavily for about 45 minutes straight before subsiding in intensity.

The images shared on social media also show the heavy rains have wrecked damage to property.

For instance, the popular China Mall located at Ashaiman overhead got floode

Also, on the Tema Motorway road leading to TT Brothers area, there have been severe flooding and drivers and pedestrians have been advised to take precautions and stay safe.

Some of the videos show vehicles and kiosks submerged under heavy rains.

There have so far not been reports of casualties.

