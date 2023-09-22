China Mall Branch At Ashaiman Overhead Floods During Downpour In Greater Accra

The Ashaiman China Mall branch was flooded during the downpour on September 22, 2023

Videos posted online showed staff and customers of the China Mall branch trying to navigate the waters

Other parts of the Greater Accra Region were hit by serious flooding during the downpour which last over two hours

The China Mall at the Ashaiman overhead was flooded during a downpour on September 22, 2023.

Videos online showed staff of the place wading through floodwaters that were more than ankle height.

The Ashaiman China Mal was one of the many places rocked by flooding Source: Twitter/@SIKAOFFICIAL1

Some staff members are seen trying to usher customers to the store as a security guard tries to scoop out some of the floodwaters.

The rains caused massive flooding in some parts of the Greater Accra Region like in Adabraka Sahara and on the Tema Motorway road leading to the TT Brothers.

Efia Odo, Kelvyn Boy join other celebrities to support #Occupyjulorbihouse

Before the rain, the major news on the day was the gathering of protestors for a second day to demonstrate against the Nana Akufo-Addo government in a movement dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, organised the protest.

Efia Odo, EL, Comedian Warris and Kelvyn Boy supported the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

They were among the protestors who massed up at the 37 bus stop in Accra on the second day of protests.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, organised the protest, which is scheduled to run until September 23, 2023.

Bridget Otoo assaulted by the police

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers.

In a video circulating online, she was seen being pulled along in a melee.

In a later video, Bridget Otoo confirmed that she had been assaulted by the police, adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

Her husband also showed up to vent at police following the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh